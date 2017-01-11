Denver Broncos tab Vance Joseph to be Head Coach

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will need some warmer clothes as he moves to Denver

With Gary Kubiak retiring after just two seasons due to medical concerns, John Elway embarked on a search he’s become far too familiar with. Despite two Super Bowl appearances during his tenure as the Broncos general manager, Elway has hired three head coaches since taking over in 2011.

This time, Elway believes he’s found the man to lead the Broncos for the long-term.

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has been named the 15th head coach in the prestigious history of the Denver Broncos.

Elway announced the hiring of the organization’s first full-time African-American head coach on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

It’s official. Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos! pic.twitter.com/m87uUn9KXs — John Elway (@johnelway) January 11, 2017

As an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 1995, Joseph played two seasons in the NFL as a defensive back, despite never playing the position in college. The 44-year-old spent his limited NFL career with the Jets and Colts, before returning to work for his alma mater.

Joseph bounced between collegiate organizations between 1999 and 2004, working at Colorado, Wyoming, and Bowling Green as either a graduate assistant or defensive backs coach. He then earned his first NFL job in 2005 when Mike Nolan assumed the head coaching job in San Francisco.

Since being hired by the 49ers in 2005, Joseph has worked for the Texans and Bengals as a defensive backs coach. Miami hired Joseph to be their defensive coordinator last season after the firing of Joe Philbin.

A significant change is expected to hit the Broncos depth chart with Joseph, a student of the 4-3 defense, now in town. Defensive coordinator Wade Philips has a traditional 3-4 philosophy, and could be out the door when the new staff comes in.

This could mean a position change for several stars on Denver’s defense, including Von Miller, Brandon Marshall, Sylvester Williams, and Derek Wolfe. Joseph could target his own former players who have played in his scheme through free agency, including pass rusher Andre Branch and Donald Butler.

The hiring will also affect Elway’s draft strategy by focusing in on the front seven more heavily than expected.

This article originally appeared on