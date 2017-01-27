Denver Broncos: Recapping the Pro Bowl Skills Events

The Denver Broncos saw two players participate in Thursday’s Pro Bowl skills competition. I take a look at how they did in their respective events.

While the Denver Broncos will not be participating in this year’s Super Bowl, we did get to see two players have some fun in the skills competition in the Pro Bowl.

Chris Harris Jr. and Von Miller participated in the inaugural Pro Bowl Skills Competition on Thursday.

The event featured five games that tests strength, accuracy, and various football skills.

The two members of the Denver Broncos participated in three of the events.

First up was Von Miller. He participated in somewhat of a relay competition. He was up first as he had to lift what looked like a wall seven feet up.

From there, he helped his teammates pull and push a block up to a certain point.

Then it was Jay Ajayi who ran a 40 yard dash into a block wall with the AFC logo on it.

After a controversial call, the NFC would win the event.

Next up was Chris Harris Jr. in the Drone Drop Catch. In this event, a drone would fly up a certain number of yards in the air and drop the football.

From there, the players had to catch it within the NFL logo.

Chris Harris Jr. made it far for the Denver Broncos, despite not being a wide receiver or punt returner.

However, it was Odell Beckham Jr. who would win the event for the NFC.

Finally, Von Miller and Chris Harris Jr. competed with the rest of the AFC in the dodgeball game.

However, despite their best, the Broncos and the AFC would lose the dodgeball game. The NFC would go on to win the entire competition.

This was a lot of fun to watch from my viewpoint. I look forward to seeing it again next year.

The Pro Bowl is this Sunday. Watch the rest of the Denver Broncos for the final time this season in the game, if you would like to.

