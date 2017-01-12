Denver Broncos: Patience With Our New Head Coach

From the beginning of the coaching search it wasn’t just about the head coach. We need to remember who he brings in for the staff is just as important.

This past week and a half has been nothing short of a roller coaster ride for Broncos fans. We saw the beloved Gary Kubiak step down. Rumors began swirling that Wade Phillips could be out the door. Of course the big question being who would be the next Head Coach of the Denver Broncos? It just seems like every off season since Elway came to town the Broncos have found a way to be front page news across the country.

In fact some of us on Predominantly Orange have compared this past week and a half to the time when Elway was trying to persuade Peyton Manning to come to the Broncos. I remember all of the mixed reports of where he was going. In a matter of minutes three different reporters would say three different places. Yesterday we saw even leading up to the last hour before Vance Joseph was hired to be the 16th Head Coach in Broncos’ history that he might not be the guy.

When it was finally announced I saw some online or calling into the radio stations who were very upset with the choice. Going into this, I knew no matter what the decision would be there would be some who were against it. This comes with the territory of fans that are so passionate about their team. We all want the best and have our opinions on what that looks like.

The one thing I would caution Bronco country to do at this time is show some restraint. We should wait until we see the full picture. We do not know the coaching staff that Vance Joseph is putting together. Obviously none of us know what was said in full detail during these meetings. I can promise you though they didn’t pick him without a very clear plan in place. The offense won’t be ignored.

Today we might find out more of the answer to one of those concerns. Mike McCoy and Bill Musgraves are both expected in for interviews. Both of these men have been recognized for putting together some very good offensive systems. In my opinion either of them being added to the staff should get Bronco country very excited about the future of our offense.

One thought that has been circulating a little over the last day is that the Broncos will work hard to actually land both of them. Adam Schefter had talked about this on the radio and others have said a similar idea. Mike McCoy would most likely be the Offensive Coordinator and Bill Musgrave would be Assistant Head Coach/Quarter Back Coach. If this happens Bronco fans should very much relax with the idea that 2 of the better offensive minds in football have just landed with the Broncos.

No matter what happens though before we decide that Elway and company made a huge mistake by hiring Vance Joseph, I think Elway has earned the right for some patience. His last 2 Head Coaching hires both took the team to the Super Bowl in different fashions. In fact it was a defensive minded coach with a high powered offense with John Fox. Then we saw an offensive minded coach with a high powered defense in Gary Kubiak.

I want to leave you with one final thought. Please take a look at the top offenses from this past season. Most of those units are actually headed up by an Offensive Coordinator calling the plays not a head coach. Many of them have a defensive minded coach who has trusted his coordinator and staff to run the offense. So just because the Broncos did not hire Kyle Shanahan doesn’t mean the offense cannot get better or that this team is doomed.

