Denver Broncos: My Christmas Wish List for 2016-17

With Christmas Day on Sunday, I provide my wish list for what I would like to see for the Denver Broncos for the remainder of this season and beyond.

Happy Holidays Broncos Country. I hope that you get to spend some quality time with your friends and family during this wonderful season.

I believe that we can all agree that this season for the Denver Broncos has been quite an interesting ride. After winning the Super Bowl, this was to be expected.

The Denver Broncos have had a target on their backs all season. For having a new quarterback, I am actually quite impressed that the team is sitting at 8-6 with hope of reaching the playoffs.

If they can get to the postseason, I will consider that a very successful season. Not many picked them to do a whole lot this year.

With that said, there are some things that the Denver Broncos need to work on in the offseason.

That is why I have provided a wish list. It provides all of the things that I wish for in regards to the Denver Broncos for the remainder of the 2016 season and in the offseason.

Here is my first wish.

Trade for Joe Thomas from Cleveland and fix the offensive line

The offensive line has been really offensive this year. It has been such a huge problem for the Denver Broncos for quite some time.

With Russell Okung’s option coming up in the offseason, that could play a huge part in what the Broncos do.

Here is what I think the Broncos should do. Find a way to trade for Joe Thomas. I know he has said he is loyal to the Cleveland Browns, but the Broncos were close to trading for him in the past.

And I am hoping John Elway uses the draft to find some talent at the offensive line.

Fix the run defense

With the departure of Malik Jackson and Danny Trevathan in free agency, I had no idea how much they would impact the run defense.

It looked good at the beginning, but now has faltered. Having Derek Wolfe injured hasn’t helped a lot.

The biggest thing I would do is find a player in free agency or the draft. Look for a defensive end and possibly a defensive tackle if the Broncos decide not to bring back Sylvester Williams.

I would honestly look in house as well. I believe that Corey Nelson could be a solid option at inside linebacker.

Beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day

The Denver Broncos need to avenge the heartbreaking loss that they suffered against the Chiefs back on Thanksgiving weekend.

Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is for the @Broncos to beat the Chiefs on Christmas Night!#SNF pic.twitter.com/DtXSTH3JhP — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 23, 2016

I still do not know how a kick that hits the uprights at that angle manages to go in. Either way, this game is huge for the Denver Broncos.

Division games are always tricky, but a win would really give Broncos fans hope for a playoff birth.

Speaking of playoffs…

Make it to the playoffs

I know it will not be easy, but there is still hope that the Denver Broncos will make it to the postseason. But it all starts with winning this game.

The Denver Broncos have not missed the playoffs in John Elway’s tenure as Executive and General Manager. I am hoping that the streak continues.

As long as Denver can get into the postseason, it is a whole new ball game. Anything can happen.

Hoping that you and your loved ones have a wonderful holiday season from us here at Predominantly Orange.

