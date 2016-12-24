Denver Broncos: John Elway’s 3rd Best Roster Move

John Elway, in 2011, searched for the reasons to write some of the wrongs or previous years. First is to draft a franchise player for the Denver Broncos.

The 2011 NFL Draft goes down as one of the best drafts of talent since 1983. Carolina Panthers had the first overall pick followed by the Denver Broncos. Panthers drafted their franchise quarterback Cam Newton to replace Jake Delhomme’s resume. The Broncos’ draft choice came to Von Miller or Marcellus Dareus.

Texas A&M Aggie, Von Miller is the Broncos second overall pick in 2011 and potentially the face of the franchise. Elvis Dumervil came into his own alongside Miller, while Miller registered 11.5 sacks and 2nd team all-NFL by the Associated Press. Miller gradually worked on his run game, but once he added pass coverage in his repertoire he established himself as one of the best players in the NFL.

Miller’s electric first step in the NFL to get to a quarterback is the best in the NFL. His first step is better than defensive ends. Miller is better than Mack and one could argue in 2016, he is the number one candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. In the AFC Championship game, the Broncos linebacker Miller confused Tom Brady dropping back in coverage. Broncos know what happened after.

How bout another highlight for Broncos fans viewing pleasure.

In his career, Miller’s sack total is at 73.5, two and a half behind Houston Texans great JJ Watt. By the way, Watt was drafted in 2011 same as Miller. Since it is Christmas week and the Broncos play the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night, let me point out Miller has 11.5 sacks against Chiefs in his career.

Derrick Thomas is the player Miller models his game after. It is not just wearing his number but the play, as well. Miller’s dip move parallels Thomas and it is understandable why some compare him to the Hall of Famer.

Nonetheless, Elway made a career pick in drafting Von Miller. The Denver Broncos are fortunate to see the play of Miller for many years to come. Elway’s pick ranks in the top three in his roster moves in drafting Miller, but there is one move involving Miller positioned higher.

We now entered the top two in Elway’s roster moves. On Christmas Eve, fans will know who number two is on this list.

This article originally appeared on