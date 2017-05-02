Denver Broncos: Jamaal Charles could be offensive difference-maker

Jamaal Charles is expected to visit the Denver Broncos on Tuesday and is expected to sign with the team. The offense could look completely different with him lined up in the backfield.

Early on Monday afternoon, ESPN reporter, Adam Shefter reported that Jamaal Charles would pay the Denver Broncos a visit on Tuesday. This is a good fit for both parties, considering Denver needs more talent at the running back position since they finished last year with just 3.6 yards per carry. Charles has been stranded in free agency all offseason and is still currently looking for a new home.

From the get-go, it was safe to surmise that there would be much rejoicing by Broncos fans if the team could snag away one of the best running backs to ever play for the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only could the Broncos snag a talented veteran player, but they could also stick a tiny dagger into one of their arch rivals.

And sure enough, reports from his visit say that it looks like the veteran Charles will be signed to a one-year prove-it deal with the Broncos, pending the physical of his knee, according to Troy Renck of Denver7:

Jamaal Charles is in Denver. If he passes physical with knee issue expectation is #Broncos will sign him to make-good deal @DenverChannel — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) May 2, 2017

Charles played nine years with the Chieffs, rushing for 7,260 yards and 43 touchdowns. He struggled to get on the field last season due to battling injuries in both knees.

The Broncos currently have C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker on the roster. Anderson was very productive in 2014 and 2015, by rushing for 4.7 yards per carry in both of those season. Injuries plagued his 2016 campaign, causing him to play in just games, rushing for 437 yards and four touchdowns. Booker was drafted in the fourth-round in the 2016 NFL Draft. He’s a running back prospect with a lot of talent. There’s a good chance that he could potentially take over the starting running back duties for the team if he develops to his potential.

The addition of Charles would add much needed depth at running back. Both Anderson and Booker were plagued with injuries last season, and Denver could use another quality back in the backfield. Charles could be the team’s starting running back or the team’s pass catching specialist out of the backfield, spelling Anderson on third downs.

When healthy, Charles was considered one of the best receiving backs in the NFL, catching 285 receptions for 2,457 yards and 20 touchdowns over the course of his career. As we all know, he’s very fast and explosive and is a threat to break away for a long touchdown run every time he gets the ball in space. Denver could really use a home run threat to help rejuvenate the offense.

His pass catching prowess could help young quarterbacks, Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian develop into better passers, because Charles will present an additional option for them to throw to underneath the coverage or as a hot route in the flat. If he does indeed sign, then the Broncos could find their way back into being a perennial playoff contender for at least this season.

Broncos fans should be excited because they might be able to steal one of the all-time greatest Kansas City Chiefs for a discount, slipping a dagger in the sides of their much hated rivals. How exciting would it be to see him lined up in the backfield while playing the Chiefs in Week 8?

If he signs, the team should instantly improve. The offense will have a new dynamic in the passing game and will have one of the shiftiest runners to ever lace up cleats in the NFL. Charles could be the difference maker that this team desperately needs.

