Denver Broncos: Hiring of Vance Joseph Is Historic

The Denver Broncos hiring of Vance Joseph is a history making move and a step in the right direction for the franchise.

Vance Joseph, Dave Toub, and Kyle Shanahan were the list of candidates for the Denver Broncos head coach position. After careful consideration, the Broncos chose to hire former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback and running back Vance Joseph as head coach. Joseph has an illustrious career in the National Football League.

An undrafted free agent in 1995, Joseph decided to switch to defensive back in the pros. It never translated; however, he made a name for himself as professional coach in the NFL. Joseph began with the San Francisco 49ers as Associate Defensive Backs Coach, but his recognition took off in 2011. The Houston Texans and Gary Kubiak hired Joseph for the sole role of teaching the defensive backs. Both Wade Phillips and Gary Kubiak raved about Joseph’s potential in Houston. These endorsements earned the same position with the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 2015, the Broncos searched for their 15th head coach in team history. Joseph’s name jumped up the ranks as a potential replacement for John Fox. In fact, had the Broncos not hired Kubiak, Joseph was next on their list. Kubiak became the head coach that year and needed a defensive coordinator. Despite interviewing for the vacancy at head coach, which Kubiak took, Elway and the brass reached out to Cincinnati for permission to interview Joseph again for defensive coordinator. The Broncos later hired Phillips to man the defense.

Joseph became that defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins under ex-Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase. There, Joseph proved to be an excellent talent evaluator and a strong vocal presence to lead a defense. Despite not the best overall statistics, Joseph became loved by his players and lead the unit to fourth in 3rd down defense. These were some of the qualities that appealed to the Broncos in 2015.

Fast forward to 2017, the Broncos hired Joseph to be the 16th head coach for the franchise. He is also the first African American to be named head coach for the Denver Broncos. Eric Studesville, the Broncos running backs coach assumed the interim head coach when Josh McDaniels was fired. Also, word on the street is Phillips will not be retained as Broncos’ defensive coordinator paving the way for Joe Woods.

Both Gase and cornerback Byron Maxwell spoke highly of the new head coach of the Broncos.

He brings a leadership that you really love about him,” Gase said of the Broncos head coach.

“V.J. brought great leadership and taught us the intangibles of being a leader, what all of that entails and how you bring it every day with the guys looking at you. His leadership qualities will make him a good coach. He knows how to talk to you. He knows how to communicate to the guys in the generation. He’s a leader of men and understands that,” Maxwell on Joseph being a leader.

It will be an incredible and historic moment to see head coach Vance Joseph and Joe Woods man the sidelines for the Denver Broncos next season.

This article originally appeared on