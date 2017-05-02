Denver Broncos: Grades for every 2017 NFL Draft pick

The Denver Broncos utilized the 2017 NFL Draft to fill many holes on the roster while using the back-end to add to special teams and to add depth at quarterback.

The Denver Broncos added some talent to their roster through the last weekend’s NFL Draft. They were able to take advantage of the draft to fill some of the team’s needs. One of the biggest holes in the roster was the offensive line and the Broncos utilized their first-round pick to draft Garett Bolles, offensive tackle from Utah.

Denver also made additions to their defensive line by adding DeMarcus Walker, defensive end from Florida State. He was one of the best pass rushers in the draft and has the potential to become an impact player for the Broncos. They also added depth in the secondary by drafting developmental prospect Brendan Langley, who played cornerback at Lamar.

The team added depth and developmental prospects to their skilled positions by drafting Jake Butt, Carlos Henderson, Isaiah McKenzie, D’Angelo Henderson and Chad Kelly. All of the previously mentioned players should contribute to the team by playing special teams or providing depth while developing into a potential starter.

Grading a team’s draft if one of the funnest exercises to do in the offseason because it allows you to analytically look at all of the range outcomes for the players selected in the draft. It also provides a good gauge of the talent selected and possibly gives the notion what direction the team want to go with their personnel in the future.

The perfect grading system doesn’t exist because analyzing players and teams is completely subjective. Grades granted to players revolves around whether or not the player fills an actual team need and the talents of the player. Draft position also plays a factor in the grading system because if the team reaches on a player that’s not talented enough to present value for the draft slot then the grade for the pick should definitely suffer. There must be a method to the madness and there has to be some substance behind any unforeseen move in the draft.

Round 1, Pick 20: Garett Bolles, OT – Utah

The Achilles heel to the Broncos’ depth chart is the offensive line. The unit allowed 40 sacks last season, ranking ninth worst in the league. The offensive line also lacks developmental talent to build with for the future.

Bolles is a nasty offensive tackle with a high motor. He’s very athletic and has the football IQ to make the adjustments on the field to be in the right position at the right time. With “phone-booth quicks,” Bolles has the short-area quickness to get out of his stance, move laterally and put a block on an incoming defender that is blitzing off the edge.

He has a very diverse skill set which is needed for the Broncos, because they will need him to be able to play both guard and tackle. With a major need of talent on the offensive line, Denver hopes to have a solid offensive tackle for the future.

Reaching on a player when there were a few other options that were more talented on the board is the only gripe with this pick. Cam Robinson and Ryan Ramczyk are better prospects and are more than likely would be able to contribute to the team at a much quicker pace than Bolles.

Overall, this wasn’t a horrible pick, because the team was able to fill a need with a very talented prospect. Bolles has the potential to be a perennial starter for the team for the next five years. The fact that there were better options at the same position leaves us questions whether or not the Broncos made the right decision in the first round. Like it or not, they ponied up and got their guy.

Grade: C+

Round 2, Pick 51: DeMarcus Walker, DE – Florida State

There was a massive run of offensive skilled players in the first-round, allowing for a lot of talented defensive players to slide into the second-round. This provided Denver the opportunity to snag one of the best pass rushers in the draft at a discount. The Broncos used their second-round pick to draft DeMarcus Walker, defensive end from Florida State.

Walker will automatically contribute to the rotation at defensive end and should eventually become one of the team’s starting defensive ends in the near future. He was hyper productive during his senior season at Florida State, sacking the passer 16 times while forcing three fumbles. He also managed to finish the season as ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

With all of the other teams in the AFC West constantly improving, it’s a good idea to add talent to the team’s pass rush in order to inflict consistent pressure on opposing team’s quarterbacks. A good pass rush makes thing easier on the secondary and allows more opportunities for the defense to create more turnovers.

This is a great pick by the team, because they drafted the best available player on the board while allowing them add talent to their defensive line. He should be able to make the defense better by being able to stop the run and get to the quarterback.

This was an easy pick to grade because the team did the right thing by selecting the best available option on their board. Walker fell into their lap and they gladly rushed to the podium to select him. The only debate concerning this pick is whether or not defensive end was a big enough need to spend a second-round pick on. I’m a big advocate of drafting talent over need, especially when the price is right and that is exactly what the Broncos did with their second-round pick.

Grade: A+

Round 3, Pick 82: Carlos Henderson, WR – Louisiana Tech

The third round had a large variety of options for the Broncos. The defensive positions were still stacked with talent while offensive line started to thin out of prominent players. Denver utilized the 82nd overall pick to select Carlos Henderson, wide receiver from Louisiana Tech.

Henderson is an explosive receiver who has the speed to stretch the defense. He will be used as the team’s deep threat on passing plays and potential a kick returner on special teams. He’s very dangerous with the ball in his hands and can make defenders miss in the open field with ease. This is a very lucrative pick, which could pay dividends if everything pans out.

Did the Broncos really need to spend a third-round pick on a wide receiver? Probably not, considering that they still have a lot of talent at the position. The third-round capital could’ve been used for other positions of need.

The odds of him directly contributing to the offense during his rookie season is highly unlikely giving that Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders will be syphoning most of the passing targets. He could become an asset in future years if the team decides to separate from one of their starting wide receivers. This move could be an indicator of what could happen in a few years.

Henderson will provide electricity to the offense if given the opportunity and will be able an asset to the team on special teams during the early part of his career. He also provides a better option for when the team elects to field three or four wide receivers on offense. Wide receiver isn’t one of the team’s main needs and Denver could have used this opportunity to provide depth for their offensive line or defense.

Grade: B-

Round 3, Pick 101: Brendan Langley, CB – Lamar

The Broncos chose to use their second pick of the third round to add depth to their secondary by drafting Brendan Langley, cornerback from Lamar. He’s a developmental prospect with a ton of upside who could potentially develop into one of the team’s starting corners.

You can never have enough quality cornerbacks in this day and age of the NFL. It’s a passing league and there are usually three or four wide receivers lining up on the field on most plays. Adding depth at corner back makes sense because a third cornerback who can shutdown receivers in the slot are very valuable.

Langley is a highly athletic prospect who has the ability to run with some of the fastest receivers in the league. He’s a little bit raw when it comes to technique and football IQ, but there’s a chance that he develops into a starter for the team one day.

He originally played for the University of Georgia, but had to transfer to Lamar because he wasn’t receiving enough playing time. This is a major red flag, because it provides the notion that he was unable to live up to the competition at Georgia and, if he wasn’t talented enough to earn playing time there, then how can he do it in the NFL?

Obviously, this is a boom or bust pick with very little wiggle room in-between. But if anything, this pick will provide depth and talent to the secondary. He might not have been the right choice for this pick, considering he wasn’t good enough to make it on the field at Georgia, which is a major concern.

Grade: C

Round 5, Pick 145: Jake Butt, TE – Michigan

Tight end was of the biggest team needs and the Broncos took advantageous of the fifth round to address one of their most pressing needs. With the 145th pick overall, the team drafted Jake Butt, tight end from Michigan who was considered a late-first- to mid-second-round pick before he tore his ACL in the Orange Bowl.

Butt is considered a jack of all trades but a master of none due to his ability to effectively do everything well, but not be elite in any one athletic trait. He can block, run routes, make catches in traffic and split out as a wide receiver if need be. But he doesn’t possess elite speed to stretch the field.

He’s one of those gritty players who does everything mechanically sound and will “win” on the football field by utilizing his high football IQ to make savvy veteran like moves. Butt is very comparable to the Dallas Cowboys’ Jason Witten, because he’s tough and will always be at the right play at the right time.

To get a talent like Butt in the fifth round is a steal, even if he’s still recovering from a torn ACL. He may not contribute much to the team in the upcoming season, but he will make an impact for the Broncos in years to come.

Grade: A-

Round 5, Pick 172: Isaiah McKenzie, WR – Georgia

With their second fifth-round pick, the Broncos decided to draft Isaiah McKenzie, wide receiver from Georgia, which is a very puzzling move, considering that Denver spent a third-round pick another wide receiver. Not to mention that wide receiver isn’t one of the team’s main needs.

Reading the tea leaves, it’s quite possible that Mckenzie will be utilized more on special teams than as a pass catcher. He’s a small shifty wide receiver who only stands a 5-7, making him one of the shortest wide receivers in the NFL.

Spending a fifth-round pick on a kick returner isn’t a smart move. The team already drafted a player capable of returning kicks and punts in the third round and there will be plenty of undrafted free agents to tryout for kick returning duties for almost free.

This pick was a head-scratcher. At his height, he’s more than likely not going to contribute as a wide receiver, because defensive backs and linebackers will be able to cover him with ease. This pick is a conundrum that we may never figure out.

Grade: D

Round 6, Pick 203: De’Angelo Henderson, RB – Coastal Carolina

Denver chose to use their sixth pick, which was 203 overall, to select De’Angelo Henderson, running back from Coastal Carolina. This addition was made to help bolster the run game due to the team averaging just 3.6 yards per carry last year.

Another head-scratcher for the Broncos, because running back isn’t a pressing need for the team and there were also other running backs on the board that are more talented than Henderson. Corey Clement, running back from Wisconsin, is a lot better prospect and would’ve added more talent to Denver’s backfield.

Even though late-round picks are considered lottery tickets, the odds immensely decrease when lesser talented players get selected over players like Corey Clement or Elijah Hood. The only time when it’s okay to disregard team need is when an incredible talent falls into you lap and even in the sixth round. Henderson wasn’t talented enough to be pulled off the draft board.

Bombing a sixth-round pick is not going to nosedive the franchise, but it would be a step in the right direction if the team would maximize their opportunities in the later rounds. Nothing wrong with selecting a running back here, even if it’s not a clear-cut need. But it’s not a good idea to draft the fourth or fifth best running back on the board.

Grade: D

Round 7, Pick 253: Chad Kelly, QB – Ole Miss

The Denver Broncos did Jim Kelly a favor by selecting his nephew, Chad Kelly, quarterback from Ole Miss, with the last pick in the, granting him the honor of being this year’s Mr. Irrelevant. Kelly was drafted to provide an extra arm during training camp and to potentially become the team’s third quarterback on the roster.

This is a great pick, because he was considered one of the top quarterback talents in this draft class. A year ago, he was in the discussion of potentially being a first-round pick. Things didn’t go in his favor during his final year in college, causing him to fall down the draft board.

It’s almost impossible to bust the last pick in the draft, because the pick barely holds any value. Kelly is probably the most prominent prospect to ever be drafted with the last pick, mainly because the field of players are generally depleted.

Kelly might be able to compete for the team’s starting quarterback role, if something happens to Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian. He has a lot of talent and it’s not out of the realm of possibilities that he climbs the ladder to become the teams starting quarterback.

Can’t really do much better with this pick. Kelly is at least a mid-round talent and by snagging him in the seventh round should be considered straight robbery. There’s nothing but upside with this pick and, even if he flames out, there’s nothing to lose for the Broncos.

Grade: A+

