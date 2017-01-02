Gary Kubiak explains ‘extremely difficult decision’ to step down as Broncos’ coach

On Sunday, it was reported that Gary Kubiak was stepping down as head coach of the Denver Broncos. He told his players as much, citing health issues, and on Monday, he made it official.

Kubiak will hold a press conference to address the news at noon ET, but he did issue a statement beforehand via the team’s official website.

Here’s part of what it said:

“As I told our team last night, this is an extremely difficult decision to step down as head coach. I love to work and I love football, but ultimately the demands of the job are no longer a good fit for me.

“I gave everything I had to this team the last two seasons, but this year, in particular, has been tough on me. As hard as it is to leave this position, I know that it’s the best thing for myself, my family and the Denver Broncos.”

Interestingly, the word retirement isn’t found anywhere in the press release. Instead, it’s being described as Kubiak stepping down. He’s resigning and leaving the Broncos, but this does leave the door open for the possibility that the 55-year-old could return to coaching at some point.

Kubiak spent two seasons as the Broncos’ head coach, winning 24 games (including the playoffs) in that span. That’s the most ever by a Broncos coach in his first two seasons, while also winning Super Bowl 50, of course. His career record as an NFL head coach sits at 87-77 in 10 seasons.

Broncos GM John Elway had this to say on Kubiak’s resignation:

“When Gary informed me of his decision to step down as head coach, I was obviously saddened and disappointed. But I understand and respect Gary for doing what’s right for him as well as his family.

“From the time he was hired as head coach, Gary worked to get the most out of the players to push this team over the top. He gave everything he had, and we won a lot of games along the way. The way Gary led the team and managed a challenging situation during our Super Bowl run was one of the best coaching jobs I’ve ever seen.”