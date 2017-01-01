Report: Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak likely to step down

Denver Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak is likely to step down from his current position after two seasons with the team, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reports.

According to the report, Kubiak's family is concerned about his health, as he has had several incidents in the past few years to cause him to miss games.

Denver plays their season finale on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Kubiak was hospitalized after a Week 5 loss against the Atlanta Falcons and diagnosed with a complex migraine condition. He did not coach the following Thursday night game against the San Diego Chargers.

During a game against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2013 season, Kubiak, who was then the coach of the Houston Texans, suffered a transient ischemic attack, otherwise known as a “mini-stroke,” during halftime of that game. He spent two nights in the hospital before being released.

Kubiak, 55, has a 20–11 record as a head coach with the Broncos, leading the team to a Super Bowl title in his first season. With the Texans, Kubiak had 61–66 mark with two playoff appearances in eight seasons in Houston.

– Scooby Axson

