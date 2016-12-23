Denver Broncos: Final Injury Report for Week 16

The Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs meet for the final time in the 2016 regular season. I will be taking a look at the injury report for both teams.

With their playoff hopes hanging on by a thread, the Denver Broncos travel to Kansas City to face off against the Chiefs in a Christmas Day showdown.

However, the team will not be entering this game healthy by any means. The Broncos are banged up.

The final injury report for the game on Sunday has been released. And it is quite a lengthy injury report on the Denver Broncos front.

Brandon Marshall, AJ Derby, Virgil Green and TJ Ward all OUT Sunday for Broncos. Derek Wolfe is questionable. He's sick. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 23, 2016

The biggest news is that the team will be without two tight ends and their starting strong safety.

VIrgil Green and A.J. Derby (concussion) could not pass the protocol and have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Starting strong safety T.J. Ward will also miss the game on Sunday with a concussion. This means that Will Parks or Justin Simmons will get their first career start.

Also, defensive end Derek Wolfe will be labeled as questionable with a neck injury and is also sick. He did not participate in practice all week.

Unless it was his illness that kept him out on Friday, it looks like he could miss the game on Sunday.

For the Kansas City Chiefs, the only player ruled out for the game is Phillip Gaines (knee). However, Justin Houston (knee) will be questionable for the game, which could be huge if he cannot go since he treated Trevor Siemian like a rag doll in the last meeting.

The Denver Broncos are hurting. With the potential of playoffs lingering, injuries have impacted two key positions.

But have faith Broncos Country. It is not over yet. Take it one game at a time. Go Broncos!

This article originally appeared on