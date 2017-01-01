Denver Broncos End Season On High Note, Beat Raiders

The Denver Broncos finished their season by winning against the Oakland Raiders 24-6 to go 9-7 for the 2016 season. What is next for the team?

If this truly is Gary Kubiak’s last game as the head coach of the Denver Broncos, I am glad the team played with their hearts out.

Behind a solid offensive effort and a strong defense, the Denver Broncos spoiled the Raiders’ chances at the AFC West title with a win on Sunday.

With the Raiders loss and the Chiefs beating the Chargers, Kansas City is the No. 2 seed and are the AFC West Champions.

I cringed saying that, but putting that aside.

I’m really proud at how this team performed in the final game of the season. I honestly wish they had played with that heart, fire, and passion for the month of December.

With that said, the Denver Broncos have a lot of work to do in the offseason. It is great that they had another winning season. Sadly, this time the winning record could not produce a postseason birth.

To report on Zaire Anderson, he has movement in his arms and legs. He will be going home tonight. Everything came back negative.

During the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos will pick 20th, which makes them the best non-playoff team. But the fans would have liked to see them in the playoffs.

As far as the Aqib Talib chain snatching situation, I will provide you with the best sound bite from the No Fly Zone member.

Aqib Talib: "I told him if he wears that chain in front of me I'm gonna snatched it off him." #Broncos pic.twitter.com/D0b7onr5ho — Ryan Greene (@RGreene5280) January 2, 2017

The next 24 hours are going to really determine what direction the Broncos will head going forward.

According to reports, Gary Kubiak will indeed retire. But it appears as if an official word will be made on Monday.

We are glad to have provided Broncos Country with all of our news and analysis throughout the 2016 season. Keep it here with us as we provide you with all the offseason news regarding your Denver Broncos.

I believe 2017! Go Broncos!

