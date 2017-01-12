Denver Broncos: Dennison, Barone Part; Phillips Joins Rams

The Denver Broncos will be under a new coaching staff in 2017. Rick Dennison and Clancy Barone are gone while Wade Phillips has a new job with the Rams.

With the introduction of a new head coach in Vance Joseph, there were bound to be some new moves at the coordinator positions for the Denver Broncos.

The “rebooting” process has begun.

It has been reported that offensive coordinator Rick Dennsion, offensive line coach Clancy Barone and the Broncos have mutually agreed to part ways.

#Broncos have parted ways with OC Rick Dennison & OL coach Clancy Barone. More moves coming too. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 13, 2017

The move makes sense as the offense could not get a lot going on the offensive side, especially at the offensive line.

But perhaps the biggest loss to the fans of Broncos Country is the departure of Wade Phillips.

Adam Schefter has reported that Son of Bum will be joining Sean McVay in Los Angeles to become the new defensive coordinator for the Rams.

Wade Phillips has agreed to terms to become Rams defensive coordinator, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2017

Vance Joseph was not kidding when he said that the team will be “rebooting.” But I am certain that losing Wade Phillips is a tough one for Broncos fans to swallow as he was a fan favorite.

Joe Woods will most likely be taking over the defensive coordinator position and it is being reported that the Broncos are close to finalizing a deal to have Mike McCoy become the new offensive coordinator.

As a fan, I knew change was coming. But also in that perspective, it makes little sense to fix what clearly is not broken.

However, the buzz is that the Denver Broncos were confident if they could not get anything going as far as Wade Phillips was concerned, that they had the man for the job just in case.

It has been a wild last few days for the Denver Broncos and the coaching staff. More changes could be coming. Stay tuned here as we keep you updated on the coaching changes.

