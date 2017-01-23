Denver Broncos: Demaryius Thomas Headed For Pro Bowl

The Denver Broncos have added one more name to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as Demaryius Thomas will join five other Broncos players in the NFL all star game.

With Super Bowl 51 set in Houston, the Denver Broncos will get to see at least one more of their players headed to the Pro Bowl in Orlando.

Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers will not be representing the AFC in this year’s Super Bowl, Antonio Brown has decided not to participate in this weekend’s Pro Bowl.

This paves the way for Demaryius Thomas. He will be selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career.

Thomas had a quiet season. But he did manage to record his fifth consecutive 1,000 yard season.

He caught 90 passes for 1,083 yards and five touchdowns.

As it stands now, Thomas only trails Rod Smith with the longest streak in Broncos history when it comes to seasons with 1,000 receiving yards.

He has enjoyed success with Peyton Manning at the helm. But with the switch at head coach, we have seen a decline in his performance.

No matter the situation, Thomas can still produce numbers at a solid rate.

Demaryius Thomas becomes the sixth Broncos player selected to the Pro Bowl.

The others are Emmanuel Sanders, Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr., Von Miller, and Darian Stewart.

For Broncos fans, it will be nice to see some of the players play in one more game before the season ends.

But I am certain that we all wish it was in this year’s Super Bowl.

Either way, it appears as if the future is still bright for the Denver Broncos superstars.

Having six players represent your conference is quite the accomplishment.

Every single one of those six players deserves the honor.

We look forward to seeing the defense superstars and the two wideouts on Sunday in Orlando.

