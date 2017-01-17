Denver Broncos: Darian Stewart to Play In Pro Bowl

The Denver Broncos will have another member of the No Fly Zone representing the AFC in the Pro Bowl as Darian Stewart will play in the NFL’s All Star Game.

Darian Stewart has been a quality member of the Denver Broncos since he joined the team during the 2015 offseason.

And now, he will get the chance to play alongside some of his “No Fly Zone” teammates.

Darian Stewart will be taking Chiefs safety Eric Berry’s spot in the Pro Bowl.

Got the nod ready for the experience #probowl #noflyzone — Darian Stewart (@darianstewart26) January 17, 2017

Stewart will join Broncos defenders Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr., and Aqib Talib on the AFC roster in late January.

Darian Stewart is an often underlooked player in that secondary that ranked first in the league against the pass.

Not to mention that Darian Stewart’s play in the season earned him a brand new four year, $28 million dollar extension during the Broncos bye week.

2016 was a career year for him. Stewart recorded 68 tackles and three interceptions.

His best game was against the New Orleans Saints, when he recorded two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

The addition of Darian Stewart to the Pro Bowl roster shows how dominate this defense has been this season.

John Elway saw the progress that Stewart made in his short time in Denver and has rewarded him for his hard work.

We could see some more players for the Denver Broncos in the Pro Bowl depending on how the AFC Championship Game shakes up.

Since the AFC representative team would miss due to Super Bowl preparations, that could open up a few more spots for the players who were alternatives.

