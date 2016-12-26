Both Super Bowl teams will miss postseason for first time in more than a decade

Last year’s Super Bowl was filled with star power. Cam Newton, Peyton Manning, Josh Norman, Von Miller. It was a matchup between two teams that looked like they were built for the future – with the exception of Manning – but things didn’t work out so well this season for the Panthers and Broncos.

With the Broncos’ loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night, they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention – joining the Panthers in that regard.

For the first time in 13 years, neither of the teams that played in the previous year’s Super Bowl made the playoffs. The last time it happened was in 2003 when the Buccaneers went 7-9 and the Raiders finished a miserable 4-12.

#Broncos & #Panthers missed the playoffs — the 1st time since ’03 the previous year’s Super Bowl teams didn’t make it. Fifth time overall. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2016

This is only the fifth time ever that it’s happened, which shows just how rare it is for two previously great teams to fall back the next year. It also occurred in 2002, 1999 and 1988.