Denver Broncos: Aqib Talib Named Best Coverage Defender

Denver Broncos corner back Aqib Talib has been named Pro Football Focus’ best coverage defender for the 2016 season. The No Fly Zone continues to impress.

Corner back Aqib Talib had perhaps his most successful season since joining the Denver Broncos in 2014.

The members of Pro Football Focus took notice in a big way.

Aqib Talib took home a big time Pro Football Focus honor. He was named the Best Coverage Defender of the 2016 season.

Aqib Talib graded out with a 91.3, which ranked tied for second at the corner back position.

And here are some even cooler statistics for you. Talib did not allow a single touchdown all season long.

And the quarterback’s passer rating when throwing a football his way? 49.5.

He surrendered only 351 receiving yards on 66 targets. Wide receivers only caught 35 of them. Not one reception went longer than 26 yards in the passes his way.

That is quite an amazing statistic. There is no doubt that he is the leader of the No Fly Zone.

Ever since he joined the Denver Broncos in 2014, he has been a productive member of the secondary.

When John Elway was looking to add more fire power to the defense, Talib was on the radar.

It was important for the team to improve on the defensive side of the ball. Aqib Talib helped out in a big way.

He has recorded five touchdowns with the Denver Broncos since 2014, which is phenomenal. That includes four touchdowns in his first two years in Denver.

Aqib Talib has had his moments where his actions have been questionable. But there is no doubt that he has the “DEFWU” mentality of the Broncos Secondary.

And Broncos Country enjoys watching their chain snatching corner back prevent the opposing wide receivers from making the big play.

Congratulations Aqib Talib. What an honor!

