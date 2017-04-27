Denver Broncos: 5 Thoughts Before The 2017 NFL Draft

Here are five things to think about before the 2017 NFL Draft for the Denver Broncos.

The 2017 NFL Draft is essentially here, and there are so many scenarios that could potentially happen that could alter the future of the franchise. Denver was a few games away from making the playoffs last year, and they are only a few pieces from being one of the top teams in the NFL like they were just a few years ago.

A lot can happen during the draft — teams trading up, down and reaching on over valued are all possibilities that happen in every draft. It’s a part of the process and teams will do whatever than can to get their guy.

This, however, can create competition for the Broncos concerning the coveted players they are hoping to select, putting them in the position to make a decision whether to move forward, back or reach on a player to make sure they get who they want. This can be confusing at times, because to the casual fan it is presented as a reach or an overpay. But there’s value in doing whatever you can to get the player you want.

There are a few questionable prospects with domestic violence, drug and legal issues in this draft. This is a big story in every draft; the constant reiteration of how a player is losing value as they fall in the draft due to their character issues.

Players like Joe Mixon, Gareon Conley, Jabrill Peppers, Ishmael Zamora and Reuben Foster are all players with red flags on their resumes. Should the Denver Broncos overlook these players or take a chance on them? Usually, character issues causes a player to fall the draft, presenting a discount to the team who drafts them. Is the discount worth the headache? Or is it better to pass on a troubled player and take a less talented player with no potential character issues?

Outside of coloring eggs and getting all kinds of chocolates in your Easter basket, the NFL Draft is the most exciting thing to happen in the spring and the closest thing we will get to actually watching meaningful football until September.

5. Even With Character Concerns, Broncos Should Consider Joe Mixon

One of the most talented prospects in this draft is Joe Mixon, running back from Oklahoma. He rushed for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns while catching 37 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns last season. Some draft analysts consider him the top running back prospect in this draft talent-wise.

He is often compared to Ezekiel Elliott when it comes to size, speed and play-making ability. This is a comparison that excites many draft enthusiasts. When it comes to his athletic profile, Mixon is heads and tails ahead of most of the running backs in this draft class with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and a 35-inch vertical while weighing 228 pounds. His weight-speed ration is truly astonishing and is one of the characteristics that make him one of the top backs in this draft class.

Mixon has one glaring red flag on his profile that over shadows every single accomplishment of his collegiate career. He assaulted a young female in 2014 and the remnant from the act of violence could potentially effect his draft status.

It’s a common practice in the NFL to take players with character risks off the board to avoid whatever headaches associated with the player. Denver has to make the decision whether or not to even have Mixon on their draft-board, let alone selecting him with any of their draft picks. By avoiding Mixon, Denver will also avoid any public relations nightmare associated him and will be relieved from the stress that comes from drafting a player with character concerns. The team can also use their capital to focus on other needs the team may have.

The thing about Mixon is that he’s a very talent prospect who carries a first-round grade and, if he falls to the Broncos in the second or third round, it’s going to be very hard for them to not draft him. Imagine being able to draft Ezekiel Elliott in the second or third round of last year’s draft. That’s the type of prospect the Broncos could be missing out on if they decide to go another direction when it comes to selecting him.

I think the Broncos should draft him, but only if he falls to them in the second or third round. He would easily be the team’s starting running and could potentially make things easier for Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. Sure there’s risk involved, but it’s worth it when you figure the cost versus the reward. The team would instantly become better by having a little extra firepower in the offense.

4. Would Broncos Benefit From Adding Another QB?

Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch passed for a combined 3,898 yards and 20 touchdowns while throwing for a combined 11 interceptions. There are a lot of question marks surrounding the quarterback position, which is in turn filled with a lot of doubt.

Siemian won the starting quarterback job to start the season last year and didn’t play half bad. However, his inconsistent play negated the offense’s efficiency and curtailed their ability to put up points on the scoreboard. There’s a lot of questions whether he will become the quarterback of the future or will he be just another stop-gap until the Broncos find their guy at quarterback.

The Broncos drafted Lynch in the first round of last year’s draft, which means the team has a lot of equity tied up in him and will want to provide every opportunity for him to succeed. The thing about him is, we don’t know if he has what it takes to be the team’s franchise quarterback. To be honest, he’s a quarterback from a small school who wasn’t even considered the top quarterback in his draft class, so there’s a very good chance that he could become a bust.

Should the Broncos burn a draft pick on a quarterback, or should they forgo the quarterback position and see what plays out with what they already have? Quarterback is one of the weaker positions in this year’s draft class, which means solid talent is few and far between. But infusing another young arm on the roster could create competition and spike some development out of what the Broncos currently have on the roster.

I think they should at least think about spending one of their late-round picks on a quarterback, just so they can get a developmental quarterback on the back-end of their roster. Quarterbacks like C.J. Beathard, Chad Kelly and Jerod Evans could possibly be great developmental prospects for the team. They could benefit by having an extra arm in training camp while having a fall back option if something happens to both Siemian and Lynch.

3. Drafting A Top Tight End Would Tremendously Boost Offense

Right now, Virgil Green and Jeff Heuerman are currently penciled in as the starting tight ends on the depth chart. There’s no question that tight end is one of the biggest holes on the roster and the draft will be a great opportunity for the Denver Broncos to address the position of need.

This year’s draft class is deep in talent at the tight end position, creating a great opportunity for the Broncos to invest in the position. There will be quality players in all rounds of the draft and the Broncos could actually draft two tight ends if they feel the value is right.

There’s a chance they could burn a first-round pick on either O.J. Howard and David Njoku, who are both very talented tight ends and have the ability to ignite the Denver Broncos passing attack. There are also solid options in the middle rounds of the draft. Jordan Leggett, Jeremy Sprinkle, Jake Butt and George Kittle are all suitable players that could help fill the void at tight end for the Broncos.

Without a doubt, the Denver Broncos are going to use one of their picks on a tight end and there’s a good chance that they will leave the draft with two new tight ends on their roster. The team needs to add talent to the position and there’s plenty of qualified players to choose from in this draft. The addition in talent should increase the efficiency of the offense and will make the team better as a whole.

2. Adding To O-Line Would Improve Offensive Efficiency

There’s no secret that the offensive line is the team’s biggest weakness. The line gave up 40 sacks last season, which was ninth worst in the entire league. Denver knows they need to acquire talent in order to patch up this glaring hole, and odds are highly likely that they will address the position by grabbing a few linemen in this year’s draft.

There are plenty of tackles to choose from and there will be plenty of options for the Broncos to make a move at the position during all rounds of the draft. Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and Utah standout tackle Garrett Bolles are both favorable options for Denver’s first-round pick. Both players or at least one will be on the board when it’s Denver’s turn to draft.

The middle rounds will present some interesting prospects at the interior line positions. Nico Siragusa and Damien Mama are both solid options and could bolster the depth of the offensive line.

Denver needs to make some moves to solidify their offensive line and it will start in this year’s draft. There’s a very good chance that they’ll spend multiple picks on the offensive line. Don’t be surprised if the team drafts anywhere between three to four offensive linemen. I believe the team needs to do whatever they need to do to improve the offensive line play. The extra bodies selected from this draft class could help the team drastically.

1. A Deep Running Back Class Could Mean Great Value

This is the deepest running back class since 2008. The class has a little bit of everything from three down backs to small shifty pass catching specialists. With a plethora of talented prospects, there’s a good chance that a game changing running back will fall in the draft, presenting a value for the Broncos.

Running back isn’t a glaring need for the Broncos, but the team can use a few extra playmakers to rejuvenate the offensive production. The team drafted Devontae Booker in the fourth round of last year’s draft and have veteran C.J. Anderson waiting in the wings. They don’t have to draft a back but with so many cheap talented options it wouldn’t hurt to pick up an extra playmaker at the position.

The options seem to be endless and there are going to be some promising young talents to draft in the middle to late rounds. Jeremy McNichols is a player that could fall to them in the third round who can develop into a three down back for the team. James Conner, Marlon Mack, Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and Kareem Hunt are all suitable options for Denver as well.

I’m in favor of the team drafting another running back in this year’s draft. Running backs are going to fall to them in almost every round of the draft and more than likely a running back will be the best player available during one of their picks. Sometimes you have to throw team need out the window and stock up on the most talented players in the draft.

