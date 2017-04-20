Denver Broncos: 2017 NFL Schedule Released

The Denver Broncos schedule for the 2017 NFL season has arrived.

The Denver Broncos finished their 2016 season with a 9-7 record while finishing third in the AFC West Division. They started the season off with a bang by reeling off four straight wins over the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the initial winning streak to start the season, the Broncos won just three of their next six games, losing three hard fought games to the Atlanta Falcons, San Diego Chargers and the Oakland Raiders.

Things went terribly wrong after the week 11 bye week as the team lost four of their last six games. Three of those four loses came during weeks 14-16, losing to the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although they finished the regular season with a winning record they still managed to miss the playoffs. This was their fist season missing the playoffs since 2010.

The team’s offensive production took a bit of a hit last year as the team finished the season ranking 21st in the league in passing and 27th in the league in rushing. They converted just 290 first downs last season, ranking 28th in the league. Their horrendous offensive production appears to be one of the main reasons why the team failed to make the playoffs last year.

Trevor Siemian started 14 games at quarterback for the Broncos, passing for 3,401 yards and 18 touchdowns and he helped fuel Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders for over 1,000 yards receiving. Rookie running back Devontae Booker led the team with 612 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns.

Now it’s all about next year. What will their road look like next season? Here’s the Denver Broncos schedule for 2017:

There’s a lot to be excited about for the Denver Broncos’ 2017 season. The team is led by two young quarterbacks in Trevor Simian and Paxton Lynch. Both players will have another full offseason under their belts to get acclimated to Denver’s offensive system. The defense is still intact and will be solid going into training.

The offensive line, which was the Achillies heel of the team, signed offensive guard Ronald Leary and offensive tackle Menelik Watson during free agency. Although both players are not all-world caliber athletes, the two free agent signings do add some beef to the offensive line. The odds are also highly likely that the team addresses offensive line in the draft to provide some young developmental prospects to groom for the future.

Expect the Broncos to be a little better next year with more experience at some of the important skilled positions and a better offensive line. Hopefully, the new additions to the team will be enough to get them into the playoffs.

