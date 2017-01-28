Denver Broncos 2017 NFL mock draft, Senior Bowl update

We take a look at what might happen with the Denver Broncos in a three-round mock draft after Senior Bowl practices. What will John Elway do?

First Round: Haason Reddick, LB, Temple

With O.J. Howard likely to be taken within the first 19 picks, the Broncos will have some interesting decisions to make if they do not trade up in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Let me preface this all by saying that it is my belief based on John Elway’s history and based on the Broncos’ current roster structure that they will pass on an offensive tackle in the first round.

That doesn’t mean there’s a zero percent chance of that happening, but this is not a great offensive tackle class at the top and some of the top players (Ryan Ramczyk, Garrett Bolles) have only played one year of legit college football. Alabama’s Cam Robinson is rapidly descending down draft boards and doesn’t appear to be a future left tackle in the NFL.

Therefore, I’m going with a bit of an unconventional pick here for the Broncos and taking Haason Reddick. John Elway has selected an offensive player in the first round ONE time in his tenure with the Broncos, and it was last year when they took Paxton Lynch in the first round to be their franchise quarterback.

Needless to say, the circumstances required for Elway to use a first round pick on offense need to be pretty serious. One could easily argue that the team needs offensive tackles more than anything, perhaps even a starting offensive guard or two, in which case I think the top offensive lineman on the Broncos’ board this year will be Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp, who could very well be the pick here.

However, Reddick is a phenomenal talent at the linebacker position. He’s proven he can rush the passer, make plays behind the line of scrimmage, and play off the ball all very well. After watching Reddick at the Senior Bowl and revisiting his college tape, it’s clear that this is a future elite playmaker in the NFL capable of playing all three downs defensively and also contributing on special teams.

I think he could start right away with Brandon Marshall in the Broncos’ defense and provide a valuable weapon for one of the league’s best units.

Second Round: Evan Engram, TE/WR, Ole Miss

Engram isn’t a guy who is really going to get down and dirty a lot in the running game, but the Broncos have three other tight ends who do that very well. The last time Mike McCoy was the offensive coordinator of this team, John Elway drafted a player named Julius Thomas who wound up blossoming in Adam Gase’s offense while struggling through injuries his first two seasons (coached by McCoy).

Though McCoy never got to see what Thomas was capable of, it was clear the Broncos had big plans for the young playmaker who was never really known for his blocking, and he didn’t really need to be. The Broncos have A.J. Derby, Jeff Heuerman, and Virgil Green who are all at least capable blockers. What they need is a difference maker in the passing game, and I think Engram could be a great fit for Mike McCoy’s group.

Engram has strong hands and can play out wide, in the slot, and provide a major mismatch in the red zone. After receiving less-than-favorable reviews from the NFL Draft advisory board following his junior season, Engram came back for his senior year and played extremely well. I think he would be a dynamic third option in the Broncos’ passing game.

Third Round: Taylor Moton, OT, Western Michigan

Although I feel like the Broncos will address the offensive line in a big way in free agency, there will still be a need for some depth up front, particularly at tackle. It’s become abundantly clear in the last couple of seasons that what the Broncos have at right and left tackle just isn’t going to cut it.

Moton, in particular, is a right tackle by trade and a very good one. He might go under-drafted because he seems to be a true right tackle and not a swing tackle, but he has starting potential on the right side in year one.

Moton had a strong Senior Bowl week in my opinion and would give the Broncos some options up front not only this season, but moving forward.

Third Round (Compensatory Pick #1): D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

With their first third round compensatory pick, the Broncos take the big running back out of Texas. Foreman is one of the most exciting players in this draft class to watch with a powerful lower half, good vision, and surprising burst and speed for a player that checks in over 245 pounds.

As the Broncos progress forward with the power blocking scheme, they will need a variety of backs that can keep pressure off of quarterback Paxton Lynch by wearing defenses down, and that’s exactly what I think Foreman can do at the next level.

Big workout numbers at the Scouting Combine could elevate him much higher than this on draft boards, but for the time being, this would be an excellent value selection.

Third Round (Compensatory Pick #2): Larry Ogunjobi, DT, UNC Charlotte

With their second compensatory selection in the third round, the Broncos get a playmaking defensive tackle from a small school that needs some work, but the effort is definitely there. With Sylvester Williams slated for free agency, nose tackle could become a position of need for the Broncos.

While I think there will be a veteran added in the middle, the Broncos could definitely afford to use a pick in the top 100 on a nose tackle option for the future, and this kid has some skill. He is explosive, makes plays behind the line of scrimmage, and has a relentless motor.

He’d be an exciting young prospect to watch get some reps early on in a talented defense, with guys occupying blocks all around him, freeing him up to make plays.

