Denver Broncos: 10 Players From the Senior Bowl That Should Be of Interest

This is a very important week for every team in the NFL. Looking at the rosters for the Senior Bowl these are 10 names to be watching out for.

One of the biggest off season events for the NFL is happening this week. Every single team in the NFL will have a large group of scouts, front office, and coaches swarming down to Alabama. This event of course is the Senior Bowl. Some of the top picks in this upcoming draft will be practicing this week hoping to show teams they deserve to be a top pick. For some of these players they will make millions in part because of what they do on the field this week. Others could see this week drop them down draft boards. Dreams are made and broken at this event.

The Broncos are known as one of the most represented teams at the event. One of the reasons that I do think Elway picked Vance Joseph to be the head coach is because he then could have his coaching staff in place to be at this event. Elway has leaned heavily on the opinions of his coaches when it comes to the draft and no better time for them to get a close look than at the Senior Bowl.

With the event starting I thought it would be a good idea to talk about some names that I think the Broncos will be keeping a closer eye on than some. These 10 names would not shock me to hear them called as a future Denver Bronco at the end of April.

Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple

I know many are saying that this Offensive Line class is one of the worst in recent history. While it definitely is not a great class that doesn’t mean that there are not players worth taking at the position. One of my personal favorites is that of Dion Dawkins.

Dawkins is a 6’5” 315 lb. Left Tackle for the Temple Owls. He has actually had starts at Left Tackle since his true freshman season. The last three seasons he has started almost every single game protecting the blind side and opening some major holes in the run game.

He has actually climbed my big board more since we got the new coaching staff in place. McCoy is known for wanting to run a lot of power blocking and well there are few better at what would be asked of them than Dawkins in this area.

He has some great strengths to be able to make an immediate impact for the Broncos. In the run game, he looks to finish people. There were some run plays that I saw him pushing guys 5-10 yards down the field and not stopping until the echo of the whistle. We haven’t had that on this team since Orlando Franklin walked out the door.

On top of some powerful run blocking he is very quick on his feet to hold up in the pass game. There are lapses every once in a while, in his technique where he can bend from his waste and get knocked off balance. He has improved over the years though showing that he is teachable and still has some room to grow.

Zach Banner, OT, USC

Zach Banner is a monster of a man. At one point, it was rumored that he was tipping the scales at over 400 lbs. He has committed to getting himself in shape and is down to a reported 360 lbs. At 6’9” tall and that kind of weight he is not an easy player to move. In fact, you might notice a little theme among this list of guys who can move people at will. I’m guessing many of you are like me in just hating to ever see the Broncos have a 3rd and 1 play knowing there was little chance we would pick it up. With the addition of somebody like a Zach Banner I don’t think that is as big of a problem moving forward.

There really is so much to like about his game. A great example is that you would think a man of his size would struggle to move his feet but he has surprisingly quick feet. He has a massive wing span to make it difficult to ever get the edge on him. On top of all that he is known as an incredible leader in the locker room. His coach has said there are times at halftime of the game he will just go into his office and let Banner address the team to get them ready for the 2nd half. The Broncos Offensive Line needs somebody who is willing to step up and maybe Zach Banner can be that guy.

He does have some things to work on and this week at the Senior Bowl is as good as any. At 6’9” there are times he can find himself off balance and out of position. He plays a bit high making it where his hand placement is inconsistent. His kick slide can also be a bit slow at times. Most of these things can be worked on and improved upon.

Connor Harris, LB, Lindenwood

Lindenwood's Connor Harris wins Cliff Harris Award for the top defensive player among small colleges: https://t.co/o7gpYIvBSX. #MakeItYours pic.twitter.com/dlRVa9QsF2 — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) December 24, 2016

Connor Harris is maybe the player that stands the biggest shot to really improve his draft stock this week. He is a Division II player that now holds the NCAA record for most tackles over an entire career. Harris also was a team captain every single season since 2013 for Linwood. On top of all that he also has received quite a few awards for his work in the classroom. Honestly if there is a kid to be rooting to find success this seems to be that person.

His coaches have nothing but high remarks for his game on the field and his work off the field. He is known for his work in the weight room to improve himself and it shows on the field. He has strength to fight off blockers and enough speed to make plays in both the run and pass game. Harris is a high energy, high effort, and highly successful linebacker that could see his name really climb the ranks. This is a weaker Inside Linebacker class so if he shows well this week it would not shock me to see him become a top-5 player at the position.

There are some weaknesses to his game. He has enough speed to make plays but he won’t wow people with his 40 time. His success is more about him having great instincts compared to incredible athleticism. He is also on the short side for the position. Teams would look to exploit him especially in the pass game if he was asked to cover a Tight End 1-on-1. Still this is a player that you would love to have in your locker room.

Vince Biegel, LB, Wisconsin

Vince Biegel is an outside rusher for the Wisconsin Badgers. He has been a starter for the past 3 years putting up very consistent numbers every single season. This past year he injured his foot that limited him for most of the season. He played through the pain for most of the season. One of his biggest hurdles for the NFL Draft could be how well his medical checks go during the combine.

Now the reason I have a pass rusher on my list is not so much for his work at getting after the QB. As I said earlier this is a very weak Inside Linebacker group. Vince Biegel is one of the few players I think could make a very successful switch to move inside. He has strength to hold his ground in the run game. As a pass rusher, he has shown incredible ability to shed blockers. Size wise he looks the part and athletically speaking he would be perfect.

If he can show this week that he can hold up in pass protection, he could see his name sky rocket up boards for teams to move him around a lot. He reminds me a bit of Clay Matthews in how Green Bay can use him all over the place to just go make plays. The small sample size of plays where he did drop back into coverage leaves me with hope that he can do it on a more regular basis with success.

One final note is that NFL personnel executives have taken notice in Biegel for his work beyond just his play on the field. They recognize him as one of the best leaders in the entire college football world. With the very public divide of the Broncos locker room this past season they could definitely stand to have a few more leadership voices in the locker room. I just keep thinking about the fact that over the last two seasons the Broncos have lost their offensive captain in Peyton Manning, special teams captain in David Bruton and could lose his replacement in Kayvon Webster, and then possibly could lose DeMarcus Ware. That is a lot of leadership heading out the door that needs to be replaced.

Forrest Lamp, OT, WKU

There is maybe no player that has climbed up boards over the last few months than Forrest Lamp. I had a friend send me his game against Alabama a couple of months ago, before his name really caught fire. After watching the game not sure I have been more surprised by how well a player played than that of Lamp. He was arguably the best Offensive Tackle Alabama has faced in the last 2 years. When everybody else was getting destroyed by that amazing front-7, he held his ground and dominated. The rest of his team can’t say quite the same thing.

Forrest Lamp is that perfect blend of power and technique that you want in an Offensive Lineman. He looks so smooth in pass protection. I’ve watched quite a few of his games now and I don’t think I have seen him panic once yet getting himself off balance. In the run game, he has the power to really move people back. Beyond just having great power he also looks to finish people.

The big question mark that teams do look for these days is his size. He is a bit on the shorter side of things and his arm length won’t exactly blow teams away. Right now, many are talking about how he most likely will move into the guard position. That isn’t a terrible thing as having a high-quality guard can make all the difference, but I am one of those that does think he could hold up well even at the Tackle position. His technique is what sets him apart in my book. I just think he could do well wherever a team chooses to plug him in.

Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama

One of the best things about the Senior Bowl is that it gives small school prospects a great opportunity to show teams they belong. Gerald Everett is one of those small school players that I think could sky rocket up draft boards. You watch this kid play and it is easy to see he goes beyond just being better than his level of competition.

There really is so much to like about his game. As a receiver, he has unique short area quickness that helps him to get open. He almost looks like a slot receiver with his ability to not lose speed when he makes his cuts. On top of that he has great hands to make even some athletic catches. With the ball in his hands he is a special player. He has shown the ability to take a quick pass and turn it into a big play.

Everett does have plenty to work on with his game. He has not played football long and that does show up in how raw of a prospect he is. That is partly why teams are excited about his ability as they feel he has only scratched the surface of his ability, but that also means you have a bit of a project on your hands when you draft him. He needs work on his route running as he can get a bit sloppy and round routes off. The other big thing that people are wondering is how he will do as a blocker. In college he showed a great willingness to block but his technique got him in trouble at times.

OJ Howard, TE, Alabama

OJ Howard to me is the can’t miss prospect of this entire draft. If a team needs a great blocking Tight End, well Howard might be the best in this class. Maybe the team needs an athletic freak in the pass game. Again, OJ Howard can give you that. He is one of those rare prospects that from day 1 improves both you run game with his blocking and the pass game with his ability to go make plays.

Now I have heard the argument that OJ Howard is not the best Tight End in this draft because he didn’t put up some of the numbers that other prospects did. This to me is a terrible argument. Stats do not tell the whole story. Alabama especially this season used him too often as a blocker. They knew he was maybe the most reliable blocker they had on the entire team. You throw in them having a true freshman starting at Quarterback and it makes some sense. They missed a great opportunity though to take more advantage of one of the best mismatches in all of college football.

Beyond all of that Howard is known as a great teammate and person off the field. He was a 4.0 student from what I understand and just conducted himself in a very professional manner. So far, I haven’t found any red flags that make me think this kid barring injury will be a bust in the NFL. I don’t say that often, but that is just the kind of confidence I have in this kid.

Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy

One of the players getting the most buzz leading up to the Senior Bowl is that of Antonio Garcia. Teams are hoping they can see this Offensive Tackle class produce at least a couple of quality players. Antonio Garcia with a good week could really sky rocket up team boards thinking they have a future Left Tackle on their hands.

There are people who believe he is the top prospect at the Senior Bowl. I’m not quite to that level of thinking but he has some incredible promise. Garcia has most everything you are looking for in a future Left Tackle. He has very quick feet and does an incredible job keeping his body over his feet instead of bending at the waste. Strength wise he can handle the bull rush as well as the ability to beat players to the outside edge. He has a great initial punch to knock defenders off their spot.

The big question that comes with Antonio Garcia is his run blocking. At Troy, they ran a very interesting scheme where downhill blocking was not exactly a high priority. In fact, most plays it almost looked like they were running some delayed handoffs. That meant the Offensive Tackles then were just asked to let their guy get up field then push them off to the side. If Garcia can show that he can handle pushing people around in the trenches it would not shock me to see him taken in the 1st round. Honestly it would not shock me to see him taken as the first Offensive Tackle in this entire draft.

Montravius Adams, DL, Auburn

Montravius Adams is one of the tougher players for me to evaluate. There are times on his tape where he just looks unstoppable. Then there are the times where he just completely disappears from the game. He was one of the most highly recruited players during his class, but has struggled to live up to expectations. Two seasons ago he finally started showing some glimpses of the player that he could be. This last year he showed even more consistency in his ability to take over games. Still, his game leaves you wanting just a bit more.

This week could be a big one for him to show his incredible ability to win early and often. As an interior defender, he has a great first step. When he puts everything together he is a guy that can win with both speed and power. I just keep picturing this kid paired up with Bill Kollar refining his immense talent.

There are reasons that Adams has dropped down some draft boards. If he doesn’t win with his first step there are many times he just stops. He doesn’t have the secondary moves to figure out how to disengage a blocker and go make a play. There are times his vision can also lead to some big plays for the opposition. They will use his aggressive style of play to run a counter play right behind where he just rushed from.

Julie’n Davenport, OT, Bucknell

Julie'n Davenport adds two more All-America honors (Walter Camp, STATS) to bring his total for this year to four. https://t.co/MeN21X6GDy pic.twitter.com/VBjNZhBvLk — Bucknell Athletics (@Bucknell_Bison) December 20, 2016

Finally, we come to my last prospect to keep an eye on in Julie’n Davenport. He is another small school invitee that has a great opportunity to shoot up draft boards. Davenport is a 4-year starter for Bucknell and has made the all-conference team every single season. The last 3 he has been a 1st team selection. When looking at small school players one of the things you look for is did they dominate the level of competition they faced? With Davenport, there is no question he checks this off the list.

There are a lot of things to like about Davenport. He has the size and weight combination you are looking for in an Offensive Tackle. Scouts have raved about his athleticism and flexibility for a man of his size. Then of course there is the 84” wing span that makes it difficult for defenders to get around him. He has shown aggressiveness in the run game to really drive people off the ball. In the pass game, he does a great job of bending at the knees and keeping his balance.

This will be a big week for Davenport to show that his dominance at a lower level can show up against much tougher opponents. A big flag on his game is that people wonder if he is a bit raw and will need a couple of years to learn the proper technique of the position. In college, he could win with athleticism alone. In the NFL, he won’t have that luxury. If he can show this week that his technique is improved and that he can contribute earlier than some think he could see his draft stock really sky rocket.

