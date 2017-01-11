Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott Named Bills Head Coach

Sean McDermott, the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator over the last six seasons, has accepted the Buffalo Bills head coaching position.

The move isn’t all that surprising for McDermott as he’s been interviewed for a number of head coach openings over recent years and will now get his opportunity in Buffalo.

McDermott has 18 years of coaching experience in the NFL and spent the last six season’s as Ron Rivera’s defensive coordinator. Before that, the defensive minded coach spent 12 years under Andy Reid in Philadelphia with the Eagles in just about every possible defensive coaching role.

In Carolina, McDermott led one of the league’s most prolific and dominant defenses for the last six years with four top 10 units, including 2013’s number two ranking. While 2012-2015 may have been the most notably impressive years for McDermott, this season may have been his best performance. He turned a defense that was struggling at every level into one that would finish sixth in run defense (91.6-ypg) and second in sacks (47).

Under McDermott’s tutelage the Panthers had eight All-Pro selections, nine Pro Bowlers, one Defensive Player of the Year, one Defensive Rookie of the Year and multiple PFWA All-Rookie selections. Not to mention he also won the Sporting News Coordinator of the Year in 2013.

With McDermott’s departure will come at least a few changes for the Panthers defensive staff. The new Bill’s head coach is likely to take Carolina linebackers coach Al Holcomb with him to Buffalo as defensive coordinator. To fill the team’s own coordinator role reports say assistant head coach and secondary coach Steve Wilks is expected to step into that role with defensive line coach Eric Washington as another possible candidate and Perry Fewell a possible secondary coach successor.

