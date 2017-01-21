David Njoku highlights latest Denver Broncos mock draft update

The Denver Broncos should be looking to add a playmaker at the tight end position in this year’s draft, and David Njoku would certainly accomplish that…

The Denver Broncos have just recently put together their new coaching staff, led by head coach Vance Joseph. Joseph has assembled quite a group in Denver already, including bringing in Mike McCoy as offensive coordinator and Bill Musgrave as quarterbacks coach.

It was clear that the Broncos’ goal was to assemble the best overall staff possible, and they liked Vance Joseph from the outset. That being said, it’s now time to assemble a roster capable of bringing home a title in 2017, because that’s the way that John Elway rolls. If there was going to be a year that was considered a ‘bridge’ year, it was this past season where the Broncos struggled to nine wins and missed the playoffs.

Needless to say, that kind of finish is not going to sit well with Elway. He has fired a coach for losing the Super Bowl, and while Gary Kubiak wasn’t fired, there were definitely going to be some major changes in the way the Broncos operate moving forward.

Now it’s time to move on to offseason festivities, including free agency and the draft. This year’s free agent crop is looking really strong on the defensive side of the ball, where I believe the Broncos will be very active signing a new starting nose tackle and potentially defensive end as well. There are also limited but solid options on the offensive line, where the Broncos will look to make moves as well.

In a year that is seemingly poor on the offensive line as far as draft prospects, the Broncos are in a tough spot of having to identify who can best solidify positions of need in free agency or the draft without compromising their ability to compete in 2017.

I think the Broncos will make some pretty significant moves along the offensive and defensive lines through free agency, potentially signing a new pair of starting tackles, a new starting defensive end, and a new starting nose tackle. That seems like a tall order for free agency, but we all know Elway has a plan and he’s going to come out and execute.

Regardless of the Broncos’ plan for free agency, we very rarely see them enter the draft with any major needs aside from last year when they really didn’t have a great solution at the quarterback position. Because of that, Elway made it a point to trade up and draft Paxton Lynch in the first round. The new offense that will be installed by Mike McCoy is expected to be more of an up-tempo offense that will suit Lynch’s skills perhaps even better than Kubiak’s, which we all thought was a solid fit as well.

As we move forward, my expectation is that the Broncos will make some significant additions in the trenches, enough that they won’t have to panic on draft weekend and reach for someone in the first round they don’t need. With that in mind, here is my latest crack at a three-round mock draft for the Broncos, not including projected compensatory selections.

1st Round: David Njoku, TE, Miami (FL)

With the 20th overall selection, the Broncos will have a ton of excellent options in the first round. David Njoku is an athletic tight end prospect that is still somewhat raw, but could be a dynamic weapon in year one.

You might think Sayre, you’re kidding me. The Broncos already have A.J. Derby and Jeff Heuerman, not to mention Virgil Green. And we like the upside of Henry Krieger-Coble, too. Tight end is low on the priority list…

I don’t disagree with the fact that the Broncos have some interesting players at tight end right now, including a former ‘high’ draft pick in Jeff Heuerman that showed some skills this past season along with Derby, who was acquired in an in-season trade with New England. Green has proven his abilities as an in-line blocker, but no one has really emerged as a difference maker in the passing game.

I think of Derby and Heuerman as complimentary players in the passing game, though both have talent, and Green has yet to establish himself in that regard. Njoku is a rare talent that averaged roughly 17 yards per catch at Miami the last two seasons and proved this past year that he is a monster after the catch.

With Njoku, I think the Broncos have a legit third weapon in the passing game along with Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders that will make them a terror to try and plan for. This would be a very exciting pick, getting a player that has shown signs of being the best tight end in the draft, potentially.

2nd Round: Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy

Garcia is a rising prospect right now that is considered raw in some areas, but potentially one of the best overall tackles in this year’s class.

There are even some who feel like Garcia could rise into a 1st round prospect after proving himself to scouts at the Senior Bowl practices. This is a left tackle prospect that has ideal size, plays with a chip on his shoulder, and finishes in the running game. He has excellent length to keep defenders at bay and while he needs work as a pass protector, the ability is there for him to be a starting left tackle sooner than later.

Where Garcia fits with the Broncos to me is as a potential swing tackle as a rookie, and then a starting left tackle by 2018. The Broncos could look to sign someone like Andrew Whitworth to start at left tackle this season while adding a guy like Ricky Wagner for the right side, solidifying the positions this season and putting Garcia into the lineup next year.

When you watch this guy play, you can’t help but love his upside. There are some interesting offensive linemen available in this draft despite the lack of star power, and this guy is certainly worth taking a risk on in the 2nd round.

Third Round (1st Pick): Anthony Walker Jr., LB, Northwestern

Anthony Walker Jr. is one of the top playmakers as an off-ball linebacker in all of college football over the last two seasons. He racked up 20.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2015, and followed it up with 10 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles as a junior, when he was a third-team All-American.

The Broncos don’t have a big need at inside linebacker, but you could make a good argument for it. The team’s leading tackler this past season was Todd Davis, who was expected to be Danny Trevathan’s replacement, but there’s no doubt that Trevathan brought another element to the defense that the Broncos had been missing. Walker could be that type of player.

A leader for the Northwestern defense, Walker was a tackling machine and would be a great fit for the Broncos alongside Brandon Marshall.

