David Johnson Leaves Game Against Los Angeles Rams With Injury

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson was helped off the field in Week 17 after suffering an injury against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals found themselves in an interesting situation for their regular-season finale when it comes to playing key players since both teams have already been eliminated from the playoffs. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the decision to play running back David Johnson against the Rams could end up being costly for the team.

The star Arizona running back was helped off the field on Sunday after suffering an apparent knee injury in the first quarter against Los Angeles, but the seriousness of the injury is still unknown. With the Cardinals only motivation for this game being draft order, an injury to Johnson is the last thing this team wants to deal with since there was no reason for him to even be playing in the first place.

David Johnson (knee) questionable to return. Scary moment when he went down, but he was able to put pressure on his leg walking off field. — Jack Wang (@thejackwang) January 1, 2017

Even if the injury does end up being minor, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Cardinals take the safe approach for the rest of the game and keep Johnson on the sidelines. As enjoyable as it would be to defeat the Rams, putting Johnson back in the game simply wouldn’t be worth the risk.

Fantasy football owners may end up being disappointed with Johnson’s injury, but when seeing how quickly he’s emerged as one of the league’s top running backs, Arizona is more concerned about his health for the 2017 season.

