David Johnson Injured

David Johnson suffered an injury to his lower leg vs the Rams

Injuries are never good. Injuries in the final game of the season, to what is probably the team’s best offensive player, in a game that doesn’t really matter, are really bad.

Late in the 1st quarter of today’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson took a hand-off, and was tackled behind the line of scrimmage. Unfortunately, Johnson’s ankle and lower leg were bent back underneath the tackler, and twisted at an awkward angle.

Johnson was down on the field for several minutes, in obvious pain, while being treated by the team. He limped to the sideline, but couldn’t straighten out his leg, still in severe pain. He was eventually carted to the locker room for further evaluation.

An MVP candidate, Johnson was competing to add to some already impressive yardage and scoring totals for the year. He leads the league in yards from scrimmage and touchdowns, with 2,074 and 20 respectively, entering today’s game. He had six yards rushing and 38 yards receiving in this game before the injury.

There will be fans who say he shouldn’t have been playing in a game that doesn’t matter, but the Cardinals clearly want to end a disappointing season on a positive note, and Johnson clearly wanted to end it strong as well. Pride is important for NFL teams, and this game meant something to all of them. They Cardinals were leading 3-0 at the time of the injury.

It’s too early to speculate on the severity of the injury. The team seemed to concentrate on the knee, so there will be fear that it’s an ACL injury. That would be devastating, and would probably wipe out at least part, and maybe all of his 2017 season. Fans and teammates will await further word.

This article originally appeared on