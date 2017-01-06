Dave Toub will interview for Denver Broncos HC job Friday

The Denver Broncos’ head coaching interview process will officially begin Friday as the team will travel to Kansas City to meet Dave Toub…

The Denver Broncos’ pursuit of a new (and hopefully long-term) head coach will begin on Friday, as the team’s brain trust will travel to Kansas City to interview special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

Toub, who has long coached some of the best special teams units in the NFL, is considered a very strong candidate but isn’t really getting the type of attention of Kyle Shanahan and Vance Joseph. What would be the main reason for that?

Well, John Elway specifically noted his desire for a ‘young’ coach, and while Toub isn’t ancient, he’s 54 compared to Joseph’s 44 and Shanahan’s 37. Still, he figures to make a strong impression. Toub has been a special teams coordinator in the NFL on a full-time basis since 2004 with the Chicago Bears.

He has coached the greatest (in my opinion) return specialist to ever play the game in Devin Hester. He has coached some of the best special teams units overall in the league over the last decade plus, including the work he’s done with Kansas City this year.

The Broncos know first-hand what kind of special teams impact the Chiefs have made this season, and Toub is a big reason for that. Obviously, you need talented players, but Toub maximizes his talent and is widely respected in this league.

When Gary Kubiak had to miss time for health reasons in the 2016 season, the Broncos turned to special teams coach Joe DeCamillis because of the way the special teams coordinator really oversees all areas of the team. While Toub’s main focus has been special teams, they work with pretty much everyone in some capacity.

Toub also fits the profile of a former player as a coach, having played a couple of seasons in the NFL back in the mid-80s.

When Lovie Smith was fired by the Bears back at the end of the 2012 season, Toub was considered for a head coaching position at that time as well before Chicago ultimately decided on Marc Trestman. It was then that Toub accepted a position with the Chiefs, where he’s been since.

