Dashaun Phillips Once Again Added To The Washington Redskins Active Roster

Dashaun Phillips has moved between the Washington Redskins active roster and the practice squad all year. For Week 16, he will promoted to the 53-man unit.

All I can say is he’s back. Dashaun Phillips has once again been signed to the active roster by the Washington Redskins (as reported by their official Twitter account). After beginning the season as the team’s primary nickel back, Phillips fell out of favor due to a combination of his poor play, an injury, and the emergence of Kendall Fuller. Now, he will get a chance to play once again and he could make an impact.

With Quinton Dunbar in concussion protocol, the Redskins needed to add some depth at the corner position. They were down to four players and of them, only Josh Norman was playing well. So the Redskins elected to waive receiver Rashad Ross in order to promote Phillips to the squad.

If Dunbar is out on Saturday, Phillips could suit up and may see playing time immediately. In recent weeks, Fuller has been struggling in the slot, so the team may decide to give Phillips a chance to prove himself once again. It remains to be seen whether or not Phillips has actually improved, but he cannot be much of a downgrade for the Redskins considering how bad their nickel guys have played.

Of course, this may not be a long term arrangement. The coaching staff may just need Phillips for depth, and if he does not prove himself, he could end up on the practice squad in just another week. I am not overly optimistic that he will be on the active roster long term, especially if he does not play well.

To fill the void left behind by Phillips on the practice squad, the team signed Lynden Trail. Trail is a 6-foot-7 edge rusher from Norfolk State who spent time with the Redskins earlier in the season. He is an extremely raw talent, but given the lack of depth the Redskins have at the position, holding onto Trail makes sense. If they are desperate for depth, they can move him to the active roster and use him sparingly. There is little downside to adding Trail at this point in the season.

