Daryl Washington Wants to Make a Comeback

Daryl Washington wants to get back into the NFL

Once upon a time, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Daryl Washington was one of the best young players in the NFL. A former second round draft pick, he earned a starting spot as a rookie, and played very well, and kept getting better.

In his second season, Washington recorded over 100 tackles, five sacks, two interceptions, and seven passes defended. He earned a Pro Bowl in 2012 after he had 134 tackles, nine sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles. He was becoming a huge star.

As it too often happens, bad decisions were made that derailed his career. He was suspended the first four games of 2013 for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Then, prior to the 2014 season, it was announced that he’d be suspended for the entire season for another violation. He also pleaded guilty to an assault charge stemming from an incident with his ex-girlfriend the year before.

Since that time, he has failed to get himself reinstated. He has now missed three full seasons, and is now 30 years old. Despite this, he’s once again attempting to make a return to the NFL.

Washington has said, in previous off-seasons, that he would straighten out and work hard to get back on the field. He has failed each time, but he seems to think this will be the year.

I’m optimistic moving forward when it comes to being reinstated in 2017.

To get back into the league, there would be a number of hurdles for Washington. As evidenced by guys like Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory, Roger Goodell and the NFL isn’t eager to just hand out reinstatement.

The chances of Washington getting back into the league are pretty slim at this point. Age, time away from the game, and personal history are all working against him. It’s a shame too. At one point, he looked like a superstar. It’s a sad tale, that happens too much.

