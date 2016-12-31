Darren Sproles plans to retire following 2017 season

Darren Sproles will retire after the 2017 season.

Few players in the NFL have been more electrifying than Darren Sproles has been over the last decade. In only three seasons with the Eagles, Sproles is tied with DeSean Jackson for the franchise record of four punt return touchdowns. He currently sits ninth all-time in all-purpose yards ahead of names such as LaDainian Tomlinson, Barry Sanders and Marcus Allen.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end.

Sproles told ESPN’s Tim McManus that “it will be time” to retire following the 2017 season.

The 33-year-old running back also told McManus that his family initially wanted him to retire this year, but Sproles was not willing to oblige.

Despite the Eagles missing the playoffs this season, Sproles believes that the team has “a good chance” at winning the Super Bowl next season.

Sproles signed a one-year contract extension during the offseason and is due to make $4 million in 2017. With Ryan Mathews‘ days in Philadelphia likely coming to an end, Sproles remains one of the Eagles’ top threats at running back and will continue to play a large role for the team next season.

