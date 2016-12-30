Darren Sproles’ Hall of Fame Credentials Continue to Grow

Darren Sproles, one of the greatest return men in the game, is giving us one more year before hanging it up

Pound for pound, Darren Sproles is one of the best players to ever wear an NFL helmet. If the time comes, the 5’6 return specialist has a chance at being the shortest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Two days before the Eagles final game of the season, reports began to emerge signaling next season would be Sproles’ last. At 33-years-old, the timing sounds right for one of the quickest backs in the NFL today.

Sproles agreed to a contract extension with the Eagles prior to the season, but a hit that resulted in a concussion probably scarred Sproles and his family towards a decision.

This hit probably prompted Darren Sproles to consider retirement. Next year will be his last pic.twitter.com/g7H6sGJBLQ — NFL Mocks Crew (@NFLMocks) December 30, 2016

Sproles is currently eighth all-time in all-purpose yards, and could work his way into the top-five with one more productive season.

As a punt returner, Sproles is seventh all-time in return yards with over 11,000; more than Devin Hester and Ted Ginn. His seven punt return touchdowns are fifth-most in league history, and adding one more would tie him with Hall of Famer Jack Christiansen.

If Sproles is lucky enough to play another 17 NFL games (this year and all of next) his chances of boosting his case for Canton are even stronger. If last year is truly his last, Sproles would become eligible for the Hall of Fame starting in 2023.

This article originally appeared on