Daniel Jeremiah has Jets selecting a quarterback

The 2017 NFL Draft is slowly approaching and NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has the New York Jets taking a quarterback.

It is clear that it would be a mistake for the Jets to take a quarterback in the first round given their needs. Everyone in New York wants that franchise quarterback, and people generally look toward the first round.

In fact, many draft experts think the Jets should go quarterback here. However, the Jets need to learn from the Cowboys and build their team from the inside out rather than start at quarterback.

Don’t get me wrong, Deshone Kizer can be a quality NFL quarterback. He has good size, arm strength and mobility to make it in the league. The Jets just have too many holes to fill to be selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Even NFL.com says:

The Jets are talented up front, but they’re still in need of an edge-bending rusher. Cornerback should be a high priority.

While they also list quarterback as a priority, you shouldn’t pick a quarterback early until you have pieces around him.

The defense is still thin at pass rusher. They need a cover corner, and their offensive line is getting old and thin.

They need a backup quarterback more than a starting quarterback too. Bryce Petty should be given a chance to grow a develop in real game situations. He has only played in 6 games with 133 pass attempts, hardly enough time to evaluate him.

Scouts loved his arm strength and NFL.com‘s own evaluation said:

He needs a year or two of practice time and camp work to learn how to get through his progressions, but has the intelligence to do that.

Let’s give Petty a chance and put pieces around him to succeed. Instead of rushing to the next big thing, let’s see what we have first because if Petty fails, pieces will be in place for the next quarterback.

