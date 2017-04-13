Steelers players pay tribute to Dan Rooney after owner’s passing

Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, the son of Steelers founding owner Art Rooney, died Thursday at age 84.

Rooney took over control of the franchise from his father in 1975 before handing the reigns to his son, Art II, in 2002. He also served as an ambassador to Ireland from 2009 to 2012.

Rooney was well respected by his players and his passing elicited emotional reactions from many current and former Steelers. “Your spirit will live forever,” former head coach Bill Cowher wrote.

Many credited him with giving them a chance to succeed in the NFL, while others noted that Rooney always showed he cared about the players’ off-field lives.

RIP Dan. My Mentor & friend. Thank you for your Guidance & Wisdom. I came a Young Coach & left a Better Man. Your spirit will live forever. — Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) April 13, 2017





Mr. Rooney meant so much to the city of Pittsburgh & NFL. Thank you for all that u have done. I'm honored to have called you my friend. #RIP — Dan Marino (@DanMarino) April 13, 2017





Today we lost a great one! I wouldn't be a Steeler if it wasn't for Mr Rooney! We will miss you dearly! Love you DMR! — Ben pic.twitter.com/94jtHKKeFO — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) April 13, 2017





RIP to one of the greatest, Mr. Rooney. Thanks for giving me a chance in the NFL. https://t.co/o5Q5wg99Om — Antwaan Randle El (@TheRealRandleEl) April 13, 2017





Total honor and blessing to play for Mr. Dan Rooney. He was a great example to all of us of what was truly important, FAMILY. #thebest — Chris Hoke (@hokiebro76) April 13, 2017





We lost a great man!! Forever gratefu! RIP Mr. Rooney!! Never be another like you !! https://t.co/kuEf22Q1o0 — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) April 13, 2017





What a guy he was!!!! Always sharing kind words. Even after a loss he would say "we will get them next time" … sad sad day man — 5⃣Roosevelt nix (@Dat_Dude_Nix) April 13, 2017





After a loss he would walk up to you and say "don't worry we will get them next year!" While shaking your hand looking you in the eyes! — 5⃣Roosevelt nix (@Dat_Dude_Nix) April 13, 2017





I would be nothing if it weren't for him — Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) April 13, 2017













Sad day in steeler nation. Prayers up for the Rooney family — James Farrior (@JamesFarrior) April 13, 2017





Rest in heaven Mr. Rooney. You were a remarkable man. Thank you for always taking time to talk with me, and ask about my family. #legend — Max Starks IV (@maxstarks78) April 13, 2017





We've lost the heart & soul of Steeler Nation. Incredible person humanitarian & true patriot. May his memory be eternal. Love U PapaRooney — Troy Polamalu (@tpolamalu) April 13, 2017





R.I.P. To Mr. Rooney. Thank you for all the knowledge you gave and support. You will always be in my heart. 😢 A post shared by Ryan Shazier (@shazier) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT

Thank you for everything Mr Rooney. You will forever hold a place in my heart. Rest easy my friend! #GodBless #Hurt A post shared by Chris Hubbard (@chubb74) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

wow ! sad day for Steeler nation my prayers goes out to the Rooney family much love and respect to Mr. Dan Rooney🙏🏾 — SauceGod.D.A. (@DAYERS_LOE) April 13, 2017





Thank u Mr. Rooney! Your legacy will go on. Ive been blessed 2 have the opportunity 2 know & speak w/ u. Steelers would not b the same w/o u pic.twitter.com/1cppfRINhg — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 13, 2017





RIP Mr. Rooney 🙏🏾💯 I only knew you a short while but man you made me feel great about being apart of the #SteelerNation #Blessings 2 Family! — Steven Johnson Jr. (@SMJ2852) April 13, 2017





To the man that forever changed the path of my life and my families for better, thank you from the bottom of my heart! May your soul Rest In Peace. A post shared by Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Sad day for anyone who's ever ran into Mr. Rooney. What a guy! He will truly be missed. He was the Steelers and Pittsburgh. 🙏🏾 — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) April 13, 2017





Gonna miss you DMR 😢Heaven truly gains an angel🙏🏽 — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) April 13, 2017

The Steelers won six Super Bowls during Rooney’s time as an executive.

This article originally appeared on