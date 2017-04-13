Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dies at 84

Steelers chairman Dan Rooney died Thursday at the age of 84, the team announced.

Rooney was the son of Steelers founding owner and NFL pioneer Art Rooney, and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport. He served as the team’s controlling owner from 1988–2003 before ceding control gradually to other members of the family. He is the father of current Steelers owner Art Rooney II.

Rooney is credited for the “Rooney Rule” that stipulates teams must interview at least one minority candidate for general manager and head coaching vacancies.

From 2009–2012, Rooney also served as the U.S. ambassador to Ireland.

