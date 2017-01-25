Dan Quinn Isn’t Worried About Players’ Super Bowl Conduct

Speaking to the media on Monday, Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said he isn’t worried about another Eugene Robinson incident prior to Super Bowl 51.

“I recognize the question,” Quinn said when asked if he was concerned any players would get into trouble. “Honestly, on some of other teams I’ve been a part of, you might have been worried, but not this team. This team is so tight and the accountability they have for one another is strong and so, to me, that’s why (there is no worry).”

One can’t help but wonder if Quinn meant to take a shot at the Seattle Seahawks during with his comments. Seattle is the only Super Bowl team Quinn has been a part of prior to joining the Atlanta Falcons. No Seahawks were arrested, but there were reports of a Golden Tate and Percy Harvin fight just prior to Super Bowl 48.

“They totally rely on one another,” Quinn went on to say about his Falcons. “This brotherhood is so strong, they care about one another and they are playing for something bigger than themselves. For this team and this group, I totally trust them.”

Some may remember Atlanta Falcons’ defensive back Eugene Robinson was arrested for solicitation of prostitution the night before Super Bowl 33. It’s an incident that remains one of the most embarrassing in Falcons’ history. Robinson solicited sex from an undercover Miami police officer for $40. He was presented the Bart Starr Man of the Year Award for high moral character earlier that day.

In 2003, Raiders offensive lineman Barrett Robbins disappeared the Friday before Super Bowl 37. He was checked into a hospital after showing up disoriented at the team hotel the night prior. There was also the Stanley Wilson incident back in 1988. The Bengals’ fullback missed all of Super Bowl 23 after a lengthy cocaine binge.

