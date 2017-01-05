Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State: 2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Dalvin Cook is considered one of the top running backs in college football. Is that enough to get him into the 1st round of the 2017 NFL draft?

Position: RB

School: Florida State

Year: Junior

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 213

History:

Cook was born in Miami, Florida. He went to high school there, starring in both football and track. After starring as a sprinter, he was rated a five-star recruit and one of the best all-purpose running backs in the nation. A small controversy was caused though when he seemed to commit to the University of Florida, even doing the Gator Chomp in public. Then at the last second flipped to Florida State.

STRENGTHS:

Has legitimate speed. One of those rare backs who can take a toss or stretch play and get to the edge before the defense can contain him. Allow him to the second level and it could be too late.

This is precisely what will make coaches salivate in the NFL. Cook is a true home run threat. He shows his vision to see the hole and find the blocks, then the explosive acceleration and wide open speed to get through the second level before the defense can react. A creative coach will search for ways to put the ball in his hands where he can use those traits and create big plays.

Explosive agility. Has jump cuts that can fake defenders right out of their shoes.

Quick acceleration. Able to reach his top gear in just a couple steps, which is why he’s so dangerous if he’s eludes tacklers with a cutback run.

Has that ideal running back vision of being able to see not only the smaller holes that are there, but also the holes that will be once he sets up the blocks.

Tougher than he looks. Can handle a heavy workload in terms of carries without wearing down during a season.

Able receiver out of the backfield. Runs good routes with patience and shows strong hands to make the catch. Dangerous in the open field.

WEAKNESSES:

A willing blocker but not overly effective due to his shorter, thinner frame. Can be run over by bigger linebackers or defensive linemen. Also does a poor job with his technique, often throwing his body at the defender rather than using his hands and arms.

Though he can go between the tackles, he’s not the kind of runner who can create lanes with power. Won’t get much that way without ideal blocking. Prefers to bounce it outside.

Has a tendency to cough up the ball in high pressure situations, often when he and the team are struggling. Loses his concentration. Has to work on keeping tight at all times.

Up to this point not a lot was going right for Cook or Florida State. They’re behind by 18 and just trying to get back in the ball game. Finally Cook gets an opening for an easy touchdown. Sometimes though when a player is expecting to get tackled or hit and then it doesn’t happening, his body can unclench and it impacts how they hold the ball, hence this bad fumble. Cook has to work on his concentration.

Doesn’t quite have the leg drive to break tackles by force. Relies heavily on his athleticism to compensate for it.

Pro Comparison: Chris Johnson

Cook isn’t quite as fast as CJ2K was, but he’s close enough. He also has the same freakish agility and vision that can make for such a deadly combination that defenses grow to fear. As a runner or a receiver, you get the guy in space where it’s one-on-one? It’s over. The results are often a long touchdown and plenty of time on the sideline trying to figure out a different way to stop him.

Projection: 1st Round

Dalvin Cook is the modern NFL type of back. He can do everything on the field from running to catching passes. A true do-it-all player that an offense can build around. It’s hard imagining teams allowing that caliber of talent lasting beyond the top 32. Somebody won’t be able to resist.

