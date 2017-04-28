Vikings trade up, select Florida State running back Dalvin Cook in second round

Dalvin Cook is headed to the Minnesota Vikings, who selected him with the 41st overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft after a trade with the Bengals.

The Vikings traded up to draft the former Florida State running back early in the second round on Friday. Minnesota dealt the 48th and 128th picks to the Bengals in order to draft Cook.

Rumors about off-field concerns reportedly affected Cook’s draft stock as he fell out of the first round. In 2015, he was also suspended after being charged with battery after an incident outside a Florida bar. He was later found not guilty and reinstated.

Cook rushed for 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns in three seasons at Florida State. He is widely considered to be among the best running backs in the NFL draft.

The Vikings declined to pick up the option on running back Adrian Peterson's contract this off-season, allowing him to leave the team.

This article originally appeared on