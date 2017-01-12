Dallas Stars troll Los Angeles Chargers for copying Dodgers logo (Photo)

The Dallas Stars took to Twitter to troll the Los Angeles Chargers’ new logo.

Weeks before the NFL offseason could begin and about one year to the day of the Rams moving to Los Angeles, the Chargers announced that they would be moving to the City of Angels as well. This comes after years of looking for a new stadium deal in San Diego, which never came to fruition.

One day after the move had been reported, the Chargers unveiled a new logo, which can be seen on their Twitter account. It that has the city’s initials, “LA” with the “L” looking like a lightning bolt. This drew plenty of criticism online, leading to the design being mocked. A professional sports team even went along with it too.

The NHL’s Dallas Stars posted a photo of their “new logo,” which is just the Dallas Cowboys’ logo colored green, and asked America’s Team “if this is cool.” It could be a play off the Chargers graphic looking a bit like the “LA” design that the MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers have.

This may be one of the best troll jobs of the new Los Angeles football team’s logo. It should be noted ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported that this is just a “working logo,” for now.

In the meantime, we can enjoy this social media art from the Stars, who are one of the many piling on the Chargers for this. That’s along with the San Diego fans verbally attacking them for leaving the city as well.

The fallout of the move and this interesting logo will remain a hot topic over the upcoming days, weeks, and months. This may not even be the end of NFL teams relocating either if the Oakland Raiders leave for Las Vegas, NV.

