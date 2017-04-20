Dallas Cowboys: Would Chris Godwin Fit With the Offense?

The Dallas Cowboys still need quality depth at wide receiver, but would Chris Godwin fit the bill as a mid-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft?

It is all too evident the Dallas Cowboys have an excellent offense and a defense that needs some work. Looking back at the 2016 season, the Cowboys offense exploded onto the scene with a powerful running attack, mixed with a very vibrant passing game. Though the defense needs additions to catch up to the offense in 2017, the offense isn’t bulletproof, though. The addition of another playmaking wide receiver, such as Chris Godwin of Penn State could make a difference.

What if the Cowboys did decide to make the wide receiver depth chart a little more interesting and competitive in the middle rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft? How would Godwin mesh with the offense of the Cowboys?

Godwin will be drafted most likely in Rounds 2 or 3 during the 2017 NFL Draft, and he’s fought and battled for that honor. He played excellent football last season with the Nittany Lions and broke out at the NFL Combine this past February with a 4.42-second 40-yard dash. The 6-1, 209-pound Godwin also led all receivers with 19 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, showcasing his strength and speed with those two Combine events.

Though the Cowboys don’t necessarily need to draft a wide receiver, according to WalterFootball.com, they have watched and met with some wide receivers involved in the draft this offseason, including the likes of K.D. Cannon of Baylor, Amara Darboh of Michigan, Curtis Samuel of Ohio State and JuJu Smith-Schuster of USC. Thus meaning the possibility of selecting a wide receiver in this draft is at least in their thinking process.

Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball.com has Godwin as the No. 9 ranked wide receiver in the NFL Draft, writing the following on the Penn State standout:

Godwin is a quick and slippery receiver who can get open while pushing a defense vertically.

Even though the Cowboys haven’t made contact with Godwin before the draft, that doesn’t mean it isn’t all a part of the draft game either. The Cowboys are keeping their cards close during the draft process.

Godwin is coming off a season where he totaled 59 receptions for 982 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Nittany Lions during his junior year. In the Rose Bowl against USC, Godwin had possibly his greatest game with nine receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns. That game also saw Godwin make a 72-yard touchdown reception, his longest of the season. The Rose Bowl showed the national audience that Godwin is able to play in the big moments on the big stage.

The Cowboys are locked in on Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams being their two top wide receivers going into the season, and Cole Beasley is an excellent receiver in the slot. But behind them, nothing is certain on the Cowboys wide receiver depth chart. There are Brice Butler, Shaquelle Evans, Lucky Whitehead and others who will battle for roster spots. What if an injury were to occur to one of the top receivers, which has happened in recent seasons, are the Cowboys really settled in with who they have as backups on the roster?

Gaining a wide receiver like Godwin would be an excellent addition with the potential he has to become a playmaker in the NFL.

The Cowboys could use another wide receiver who can become a playmaker with some seasoning in the NFL. A good aspect with Godwin, or any potential wide receiver drafted to Dallas, is the fact they won’t have to be the star of the team, with Bryant as the No. 1 option, plus Jason Witten at tight end.

Don’t sleep on the Cowboys adding to their offense within the first three rounds of the NFL Draft next week, and don’t be shocked if the choice is a wide receiver. If it is Godwin, not only would the Cowboys be helping their roster, but they might just be taking away a player one of their rivals in the NFC East is coveting as well.

