Dallas Cowboys will face either Packers, Giants or Lions in playoffs

With the conclusion of regular season, the Dallas Cowboys now know one of three teams they will face in the divisional round of the upcoming playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys mailed it in on Sunday, losing to their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-13. Instead of finishing the fight, the Cowboys coaching staff elected to rest a number of their starters in the final game of the regular season. Players like linebacker Sean Lee and rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott were benched despite being healthy and prepared to play.

Dallas has bigger goals. But a long three week layoff between games for some of their starters could ultimately be detrimental to their consistency and momentum.

Regardless, the decision was made and now the Cowboys fate is set. Their 13-3 record has earned them a bye during the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But their opponents in the divisional round in two weeks have been narrowed down to three teams.

The Cowboys will face either the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions or the New York Giants in AT&T Stadium on Sunday, January 15th at 3:40 p.m. CT on FOX for the right to go on to the NFC Championship game. I believe two of these teams present potential problems for America’s Team.

The Giants have defeated Dallas twice this season. Before the Eagles meaningless loss on Sunday, New York was the only team to have beaten the Cowboys all year. Both contests were incredibly close, as the point differential in those two games combined was just four points total.

As for the Packers, the Cowboys dominated them earlier this season aat Lambeau Field, 30-16. But that was back in Week Six. Since then, Green Bay has won seven of their last eleven games and is currently on a six-game winning streak. The Packers are arguably the hottest team in the NFL right now.

According to NFL.com, the Lions will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks next Saturday. And the Giants head to Lambeau to face the Packers the following day.

No matter which team the Dallas Cowboys play in two weeks, it will be a challenge. There are no easy wins in the playoffs. But because of their 13-3 record, the road to the Super Bowl goes through Dallas. The question is: Are the Cowboys ready for the ultimate test? We’ll find out soon enough.

