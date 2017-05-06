Dallas Cowboys: Who will start at right tackle in 2017?

The Dallas Cowboys still must be concerned with replacing Doug Free, so where do they look for answers?

Doug Free played 10 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. In that time he played both sides of tackle on the offensive line, and was the starting right tackle since 2012. Though he was never the best offensive linemen on the roster, he did play in 124 games for the Cowboys, including 114 starts, leaving his mark on the franchise.

It was somewhat unexpected that Free retired this offseason. But now, in true NFL form, it is a next man up mentality as the Cowboys have to get ready for the upcoming 2017 season. The task at hand is replacing Free so the offensive line that just blocked for over 2,000 yards rushing doesn’t skip a beat.

According to the OurLads.com depth chart for the Cowboys, Chaz Green looks to be the current replacement for Free at this point of the offseason — that is, if he can stay on the field. The current offensive line consists of Tyron Smith (left tackle), La’el Collins (left guard), Travis Frederick (center), Zack Martin (right guard) and Green (right tackle). The other right tackles currently on the roster are Byron Bell (free agent signing) and Joe Looney.

Green, who has played in just four games the past two seasons (two starts). He’s entering his third NFL season, but he isn’t getting the proper amount of time on the field as he began his NFL career on the PUP list in July 2015 and didn’t return until December 2015. Last season he was on the injured reserve list in December.

The plus is that Green is just 25 years old and, at 6-5 and 291 pounds, he can still bring good size and athleticism along with the versatility he brings to the offensive line. Being that he was a third-round pick from the Florida, the Cowboys thought highly of him to select him with a Day 2 draft choice.

Green was on the injured reserve list last season due to back surgery for a herniated disc, and last year he also had a sprained foot, so it isn’t that Green isn’t talented enough to play in the NFL, it is just the fact his first two seasons have been full of injuries. Green would be an excellent, no-debate choice if not for the rate he’s been injured. If he’s healthy going into training camp, he should be the guy to beat for the right tackle spot and will do a good job if he stays on the field.

That said, if he does end up injured again, the player to focus on then would seem to be Bell, who played three different offensive line positions for the Tennessee Titans in 2015. The issue for Bell is that he is also coming off a season-ending injury last season, a left leg injury as he was playing right tackle.

Jason Wolf of The Tennessean wrote last year when the injury occurred last May:

“Medical personnel placed Bell’s left leg in an air cast, and the 6-foot-5, 340-pound lineman covered his face as he was carted off the field with what Mularkey called a dislocated ankle.”

In March, the Cowboys signed Bell to a one-year deal to be a versatile backup for the offensive line as he can also play guard and both tackle spots. Bell has also played for the Carolina Panthers, as he was a starter there in 56 games.

Bell brings the Cowboys a great veteran presence and a player who will most likely be called upon at some point this season. He’s had a solid NFL career when he was with the Panthers from 2011-14 and in his one season on the field with the Titans.

Looney has played in the NFL since the 2012 season in a total of 43 games with the San Francisco 49ers, Titans and Cowboys. He’s made 13 starts, with those coming the past three seasons (four starts in 2014 for the 49ers, six with the Titans in 2015 and three last season with the Cowboys).

Right now, the Cowboys seem set with their trio of right tackles, plus they signed undrafted rookie free agent tackles Dan Skipper (Arkansas) and Levon Myers (Northern Illinois). The right tackle spot is of great importance for an NFL offense, and they will need a dependable player to keep what they had going last season.

However, there is one option that many haven’t considered that the Cowboys may be. At voluntary offseason workouts, some images showed La’el Collins lining up at right tackle as opposed to his assumed starting spot at left guard:

Two things here: La’el Collins at RT and Rico Gathers with the first team offense. pic.twitter.com/U8eQh0RnUA — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) May 2, 2017

That’s something that has to be brought into consideration as well, especially considering that the Cowboys signed former top-10 draft pick Jonathan Cooper as guard depth on the line. Thus, that’s another option that’ll likely be considered further in Dallas, with Collins at tackle (even if they prefer him at guard) and Cooper at left guard.

It helps the Cowboys are maybe the most talented team in the NFL when it comes to the offensive line, but once camps begin, it may be the spot to watch when it comes down to who earns the starting right tackle spot. Because as it looks right now, nothing is set in stone at that position.

