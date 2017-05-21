Dallas Cowboys: Who will be their 2017 Defensive MVP?

The Dallas Cowboys went 13-3, but can’t take their next step until their defense improves. In 2017 who will be their MVP on that side to help them get better?

After seeing their offense improve mightily in 2016 from the previous season, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping that similar advancements can be made on the defensive side. In order to aid that change they went all-in on promoting change. They allowed safeties Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox as well as cornerback Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne to leave via free agency.

In the 2017 NFL Draft they then added defensive end Taco Charlton, safety Xavier Woods and cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Marquez White. On top of those additions, the Cowboys have a lot of young talent that they hope can take the next step in their progression like defensive end David Irving and cornerback Anthony Brown.

Now armed with a whole new group of players, who will be their defensive MVP in the coming season.

The 2017 Dallas Cowboys defensive MVP will be…

The one player that could take the next step and become a dominate player is second year defensive tackle Maliek Collins. A third-round pick in 2016 out of Nebraska, Collins had a very good rookie season. He finished with 23 tackles, five sacks and a forced fumble.

Most impressive about this production is that Collins missed most of the offseason program. His ability to create pressure was done despite being behind the eight-ball in terms of working with professional coaching.

After a year of working with defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, look for Collins to take that next step in 2017. He has the quickness off the snap and enough speed to penetrate the backfield while being that disruptive three-technique Marinelli craves. Making him even more versatile is that the second-year tackle is also strong enough to succeed lining up as a one-technique for the Boys, making him a multi-use tool for the crafty defensive coordinator.

Don’t be surprised if Collins winds up being the “War Daddy” that owner Jerry Jones called for and winds up with double digits sacks as an NFL sophomore. If he does, there’s no way he isn’t considered the best player on this defense.

This article originally appeared on