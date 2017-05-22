Watch Tony Romo try his hand at another new gig: DJ, with help from Ezekiel Elliott

Tony Romo isn’t gearing up for OTAs or working on his accuracy this offseason – the first time he won’t be doing those things since he came into the NFL in 2003. Instead, he’s preparing himself for a new challenge: broadcasting.

However, while the recently retired longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback certainly working on his hot takes and analysis for the upcoming season, he’s also spending his downtime moonlighting as a DJ. At least, that’s what he was doing on Sunday night at a charity event in Westlake, Texas.

Here’s a look at him spinning it.

Romo was joined on stage by former teammate Ezekiel Elliott, who earlier in the day attended the PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson event.

Is there anything Romo can’t do? There’s no consensus on Romo’s ability as a DJ, but he looked pretty comfortable behind the table. Still, he should probably stick to sports.

