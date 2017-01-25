Dallas Cowboys Still Have Issues at Quarterback

Despite finding their quarterback of the future, the Dallas Cowboys still need quarterback help heading into the 2017 season.

The Dallas Cowboys are now in offseason mode; the roster evaluation, free agency and draft process are about to kick in. Among the things to do in the next few months is to figure out what to do with quarterback Tony Romo. The veteran is almost assuredly gone after what happened this season.

The Cowboys aren’t going to keep Romo on the roster for the cost and a trade is probably the easiest route to go with him. As much as it hurts, that is the reality of the situation.

But there is another reality for the Cowboys, what are they going to do now at backup quarterback? They waited a longtime and failed on many attempts to find a guy to trust behind Romo, once he leaves, Dallas will be in the same boat at the position.

If Tony Romo isn’t on the Cowboys, starting quarterback Dak Prescott will be the only player on the roster. The rest of this year’s group, quarterbacks Mark Sanchez and Kellen Moore, will have their contracts run out and there will be no one behind Dak.

Even if one was to return, they don’t have the talent at the position to feel comfortable. Both Sanchez and Moore are nothing more than a third-string types who the Cowboys can lean on to help Prescott out as he grows in the league.

Neither is capable of winning games for an extended amount of time. Without an upgrade at backup quarterback, the team would be one injury away from being in the same boat as they were for so many years with Romo. They would have the starter, but they’d be in big trouble if Prescott got hurt.

The Cowboys have finally found their future at quarterback, but as soon as he arrives, the team is right back in the same position. The search is still on for a quarterback with the Dallas Cowboys, the cycle continues.

