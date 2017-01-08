Dallas Cowboys Sean Lee earns deserved award

In his seventh year in the league, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee finally makes his mark on the national landscape by being named All-Pro.

Back in 2010, the Dallas Cowboys rolled the dice when they decided to draft linebacker Sean Lee in the second round.

Coming off of a 2008 ACL tear, even though Lee fit the mold of the classic Penn State linebacker, many were scared to take him. The main knock on him revolved around his lack of top-end speed.

Add a knee injury to the fray and you can understand why he was around, despite the fact that he was a great player.

Since coming into the league, Lee has continued to have bouts with injury. There was the toe that put him on injured reserve in 2012. Next, a torn ligament in his neck in 2013. Another ACL tear in 2014 forced him to sit out the entire season. Last year, it was concussions.

Still, with all that, Sean Lee keeps coming back like a killer in a slasher movie. The kid has alligator blood. He just won’t die.

If you are a Dallas Cowboys fan, you know what Lee’s presence means to the team. For those on a national level, when Lee plays, you find out quickly as well.

Last season, Lee suited up for 14 games. It was the most games he had played in since 2011.

That time on the field and off the trainer’s table earned him his first Pro Bowl selection after posting 128 total tackles, five passes defensed and one interception.

This season, Lee played in every game minus the last one when he was held out because the final game did not matter to Dallas.

As a result, Lee finished fourth in total tackles (145). That, along with the success of the Dallas Cowboys earned him his first All-Pro nomination.

Playing in 29 of a possible 32 games over the last two seasons may be Lee’s most impressive statistic however. It’s likely his most proud accomplishment and one that helps the Dallas Cowboys the most.

In 2011, the Dallas Cowboys had the seventh best run defense in the NFL. Lee was available for every game besides one.

Last year, despite literally no help offensively, the Cowboys had the fifth best pass defense. Lee played in every game besides Weeks 10 and 17.

This year, Dallas leads the league in rushing defense.

It’s no surprise that Lee’s three most available years coincide with three highly productive defenses.

For those familiar with the Dallas Cowboys, seeing Sean Lee get this type of credit is just another positive to a great season.

Hopefully, this is just the beginning of many more All-Pro selections for the Cowboys General.

This article originally appeared on