Dallas Cowboys prove they are playoff ready

Another impressive win over a quality team should make the Dallas Cowboys the definitive team to beat in the 2016 NFL Playoffs.

After two lackluster performances following their Thanksgiving home win over Washington, the Cowboys appear to be back on track. In doing so, quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys continually prove their readiness for the playoffs.

Last night’s 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions should end any discussions about where this team is mentally. Just another game against another team with everything to play for resulting in another win.

Facing the Vikings and Giants on the road, the Cowboys offense only produced 24 total points in two games. They have followed that with back-to-back wins with more than 24 points in each game.

Prescott seemed to possibly hit a rookie wall. Going 29-55 for 304 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in those losses, there was concern. Questions and rumblings pondering a possible replacement started to surface.

Since then, he’s completed 83.9% of his passes, thrown for almost 500 yards and hasn’t turned the ball over.

All the while, the defense has continually gotten hotter as the weather has continues to get colder.

Since December 1, the Dallas Cowboys defense has allowed just 66 total points while racking up 12 sacks and creating 12 turnovers.

Last night’s win was impressive on a multitude of levels.

Just like the Vikings and Giants have impressive defenses, so too do the Lions. In fact, over the past eight weeks, no team had given up fewer points than Detroit.

Naturally, the Dallas Cowboys dropped 42 on them without really even trying for most of the fourth quarter.

The Dallas Cowboys defense came in to this game missing two starters along the defensive line. By halftime, they were down another two linemen when Ryan Davis and Terrell McClain left with injuries.

No matter. The defense clamped down, gave up zero points, forcing a fumble and an interception. They also sacked Lions quarterback three times while giving up just 117 yards.

The game also showed that the Cowboys can open up the play-calling as they see fit.

Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan opened up the pass game, allowing Prescott to challenge the defense deep and outside the numbers. He also called what may be the most fun play of the year, having receiver Dez Bryant throw a touchdown off of a reverse hand off.

All this will do when it comes to playoff time is give opposing teams more to have to be concerned about. It will also open up more rushing lanes for running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Most importantly, it appears that the Cowboys will come away from this game unscathed injury wise. All of the injuries suffered by Davis, McClain, Anthony Brown and Tyron Smith appear to be minor.

Expect light duty from the main guys at Philadelphia next week. With just one week left, injuries will be the most important thing to manage heading towards the playoffs.

One thing is for sure though, this team has proven it’s ready.

