Dallas Cowboys: Post-NFL draft depth chart projection

After the Dallas Cowboys added nine draft picks and several more undrafted free agents how could their 53-man roster battle play out?

Things were shaken up for sure during the 2017 NFL Draft as far as the Dallas Cowboys are concerned. The trio of decision makers in the war room were hard at work as director of player personnel Stephen Jones, assistant director of player personnel Will McClay and head coach Jason Garrett made it clear this team needed a new direction on defense.

They used their first round selection on defensive end Taco Charlton out of Michigan and then spent the following two picks on cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie from Colorado and Jourdan Lewis also from Michigan. They weren’t done there as a total of seven-of-nine draft picks were used to solidify their defensive holes.

After the draft was over they were back at it as they added another five defenders as undrafted free agents. They did add nine guys on offense via undrafted signings, but as these are long-shots to make the team it was clear to see they focused on adding the best talent on the side that needed the most attention.

With all the additions now known, how could the 53-man roster shake out? Here’s an early prediction of what the 2017 Dallas Cowboys will look like.

Quarterback (3) — Dak Prescott, Kellen Moore, Cooper Rush

For the first time since 2002, the Cowboys depth chart does not feature the name Tony Romo anywhere. That’s a strange thing to see, but it’s exciting at the same time to see what the soon-to-be 24-year-old Dak Prescott can do in his second season under center for America’s Team.

The compensatory fourth-round selection took over for an injured Romo last season and was excellent en route to a 13-3 season and the honor of being named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Behind him is Kellen Moore, who also was injured before Prescott’s rise. Moore broke his leg in training camp and spent the season on IR. He now enters 2017 with the same role he started 2016 out with, the primary backup job in Big D. Moore is inexperienced, but showed some promise during his brief appearance in 2015 when he completed 58.7 percent of his passes for 779 yards with four touchdowns and six picks.

Originally undrafted out of Boise State in 2012, Moore followed offensive coordinator Scott Linehan from Detroit to Dallas. His close relationship to Linehan is a huge reason he’s trusted and he knows the playbook as well as anyone.

Lastly, the team keeps the undrafted Cooper Rush. After seeing so many guys drop in recent seasons, the Boys don’t feel comfortable with just two signal-callers and decide not to risk losing the Central Michigan prospect on waivers in an attempt to stash him on the practice squad.

Running Back (3) — Ezekiel Elliott, Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris

Barring the team finding someone via waivers, there isn’t much competition on the running back spot. That’s not a bad thing though because this has to be one of the most talented trios of runners in all the NFL. 2016 fourth-overall pick Ezekiel Elliott led the NFL in rushing yardage last season despite being held out of Week 17 as the team had nothing to play for.

The Ohio State product is a complete three-down back who may actually get even better without Lance Dunbar on the roster, who Dallas liked to use on third-downs. With Elliott being so strong in the passing game, it would only make sense to let him get the extra snaps.

Behind him is Darren McFadden who is just one season removed from rushing for over 1,000 yards for Dallas in just ten starts. McFadden was also the fourth overall pick when he entered the NFL out of Arkansas back in 2008. He never lived up to his status, but he has been a dynamic player and proved in 2015 he can handle 20-plus carries a game.

The third back for now is Alfred Morris. The former Washington Redskin was a sixth-round pick in 2012, but was a monster his first three seasons in the league. After going for over 1,000 yards three seasons in a row, he fell to second on the depth chart in Washington and had just 751 yards in 2015.

For Dallas he never really seemed to be a favorite and had just 69 carries all season. He would be the odd man out if the Cowboys decided to keep either Rod Smith or Jahad Thomas — their undrafted signing out of Temple. Smith has been on the team for years and can’t make the team and Thomas is a long shot to beat Morris.

Fullback (1) — Keith Smith

At fullback there’s one option this season, Keith Smith. The former linebacker switched positions last season and gave the Cowboys a fearless run blocker who also tackled on special teams like a — well, like a linebacker.

Wide Receiver (5) — Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley, Ryan Switzer, Brice Butler

There will be a couple of fun battles to watch this offseason at wide receiver, but first the locks are Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley. These three were part of what was a great offense in 2016. Dez Bryant still hasn’t returned to the form he had before signing his extension, but he’s an explosive player nonetheless. He proved that in the team’s lone playoff game last year when he became un-coverable against the Green Bay Packers.

Terrance Williams is a good, but inconsistent receiver. He did do the team a favor this offseason though by taking slightly more than $4 million per year when other less accomplished receivers were cashing in on deals worth upwards of $8 million per. He’s a reliable second receiver, although in Dallas he’s still the fourth option — or fifth if you count Zeke — in the passing game behind Dez, Jason Witten and slot man Cole Beasley. Speaking of Beasley, he led the team in receptions last season and has quickly become a favorite of Dak Prescott.

From there you have a battle brewing between Lucky Whitehead and fourth-round pick Ryan Switzer. Don’t expect that battle to last long as Whitehead has underperformed as a return man and Switzer is a far superior receiver.

The other battle will be between Brice Butler and seventh-round pick Noah Brown out of Ohio State. Brown has great size, similar to Bryant. He also has a great catch radius, but he lasted until the seventh for a reason and, as it stands now, Butler has the upper hand.

Tight End (4) — Jason Witten, James Hanna, Geoff Swaim, Rico Gathers

Starting tight end Jason Witten just signed a four-year extension which all but guarantees he will retire a Cowboy. The problem is he himself admitted that may not necessarily be four more years, but rather he’s on the year-by-year watch now. Just because he’s thinking of retirement soon doesn’t mean he’s let up much. Witten is still as sure handed as they come and he’s one of the biggest leaders of this franchise.

Behind him should once again be James Hanna, who missed last year after having knee surgery. Hanna is an effective blocker that’s highly valued by his team in the running game. He has good speed for a tight end, but has never become an overly active pass catcher.

Geoff Swaim is another tight end known more for his blocking prowess. He was a guy they traded back into the seventh round for in 2015. He missed time as well last season after a torn pectoral muscle sent him to the sidelines.

The final spot goes to second-year player Rico Gathers. Dallas used a sixth-round pick on Gathers despite him not playing football for years. The basketball star from Baylor is making the transition to the NFL and, if his progress is anything like the coaching staff claims, they will have to keep him on the 53-man roster to avoid losing him via waivers.

Offensive Tackle (4) — Tyron Smith, Byron Bell, Chaz Green, Dan Skipper

Not too many shockers here. The Dallas Cowboys lost starting right tackle Doug Free, but may have found his replacement in Byron Bell, formerly of the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers. Bell will have to beat out Chaz Green, who is talented, but has missed the majority of his career with injuries. The loser of that battle will be the swing tackle responsible for backing up both sides on game days.

Tyron Smith will be the starting left tackle, which is a no-brainer. He’s an elite blind side protector and only gets better each year.

Dan Skipper is another undrafted guy to make the roster. He was a starter for Arkansas in the SEC since part of the way through his freshman season. He’s a monster at 6-10 and 320 pounds and has enough upside to be the fourth tackle.

Guard (3) — Zack Martin, La’El Collins, Jonathan Cooper

Zack Martin and La’El Collins are fantastic. Martin was one of the teams best draft picks in the past 20 years or so and Collins should have been a first-rounder if not for the fact that he was questioned — although reportedly was never a suspect — in a homicide case right before the draft.

Jonathan Cooper was the seventh-overall pick in 2013. He joins a talented class of linemen which includes three other first-round picks as he tries to rehab his career.

Center (2) — Travis Frederick, Joe Looney

Travis Frederick was selected 31st overall in the same draft as Cooper. The Cowboys were mocked somewhat for the pick, but no one laughs now that Frederick is a three-time Pro Bowl center and arguably one of the best in the game. Behind him is the veteran Joe Looney, who should stick around as he’s able to play all three interior spots.

Defensive End (5) — Taco Charlton, Demarcus Lawrence, David Irving, Benson Mayowa, Charles Tapper

A lot of fans were less than thrilled with the pick of Taco Charlton in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but after a second glance it made sense. Dallas wanted to hit singles and doubles rather than risk swinging for the fences and striking out. While Wisconsin’s T.J. Watt was the sexy pick, there were a lot of “what ifs” there. Watt had never been a hand in the dirt end, and Charlton had. Therefore, he was the guy and is a lock to make the team.

Also a lock would be Demarcus Lawrence — who could benefit from a return to the left side where he thrived in 2015 — and David Irving. Benson Mayowa and Charles Tapper round it out as they’re able to beat out Damontre Moore.

Defensive Tackle (5) — Tyrone Crawford, Maliek Collins, Cedric Thornton, Stephen Paea, Joey Ivie

Veteran Tyrone Crawford suddenly has some competition as rookie Maliek Collins was great as a 3-technique as a rookie. Cedric Thornton also played better in the role than the one. Look for all three to be in the mix as the team tries to figure out who is best suited there.

The 1-technique will be a battle between Stephen Paea, who has a history with defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, and rookie Joey Ivie. Marinelli was thrilled when Dallas picked Ivie and he beats out fellow rookie Jordan Carrell for the final line spot.

Linebackers (6) — Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith, Anthony Hitchens, Damien Wilson, Kyle Wilber, Mark Nzeocha

How nice will it be to finally see 2016 second-round pick Jaylon Smith on the field? While it won’t feel real until he’s out there, all signs point to him being recovered enough from his knee injury that dropped his draft stock that he can play.

Next to him will be the veteran Sean Lee, who is just a football playing machine. He’s got a nose for the ball and is always making tackles. Lee single handedly kept Dallas in games last season by being a disruptive force on defense.

The third starting spot should go to Anthony Hitchens. He’s a player who isn’t spectacular in any one area, but is just solid all the way around. Good but not great tackler, but also good but not great cover guy. He’s just not a liability and will do his job.

The three backups are some usual suspects with Damien Wilson — who flashed some real playmaking chops last year and could push Hitchens — Kyle Wilber and Mark Nzeocha. Wilber is a special teams guy that has experience everywhere, including defensive end. Nzeocha seems to keep coming up as a training camp beast, but has yet to see that transfer to the regular season.

Cornerbacks (5) — Nolan Carroll, Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown, Marquez White

No position for the Dallas Cowboys has seen more change in one offseason than what the cornerback spot saw this year. First they let starting cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne both walk in free agency. They then signed Nolan Carroll and everyone panicked wondering what they would do. The answer to that question came via the draft.

Dallas selected two highly-touted corners in Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis, both of whom will have prominent roles. They should be two of the three main corners with Carroll being a starter. There will also be a big role for Anthony Brown, who played pretty well as a rookie when pressed into action last year.

Marquez White rounds things out, as the late-round pick from Florida State is a sure tackler that can help on special teams while he works on his game.

Missing from this projection is veteran Orlando Scandrick. While Scandrick isn’t likely to be cut, there have been rumors that the team tried to trade him. Nothing happened during the draft and team owner Jerry Jones said those rumors were false. Let’s be honest though, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Dallas is looking to move on from Scandrick and have a whole new set of corners in 2017. It may take an injury somewhere, but look for them to find someone soon to trade with.

Safeties (4) — Byron Jones, Jeff Heath, Xavier Woods, Kavon Frazier

Cornerback isn’t the only position that will see a lot of change for the Dallas Cowboys in 2017. Starting strong safety Barry Church is now in Jacksonville and his backup, J.J. Wilcox is in Tampa Bay. The Cowboys grew tired of their safeties and decided it was time to move on.

That means they’re putting veteran Jeff Heath into a prominent role next to starting free safety Byron Jones. Heath is a smart player that is always where he’s supposed to be and has a nose for turnovers. He will battle with rookie Xavier Woods for the starting spot, but should be able to hold him off.

Woods was a sixth-round choice out of Louisiana Tech, but word is Dallas had a fourth-round grade on him. Watching his highlight reels will get the blood pumping as Woods has no problem laying people out. He may not be ready to start this season, but don’t be shocked if he’s on the field a lot as a rookie.

The team also really likes 2016 sixth-round pick Kavon Frazier. The Central Michigan product was also said to need time to groom, but there’s no reason to think he’s not ready for more responsibility this year.

Special Teams (3) — Dan Bailey (K), Chris Jones (P), L.P. Ladouceur (LS)

Perhaps no positions are more set in Dallas than the three specialists. Kicker Dan Bailey is in the running for most accurate kicker in NFL history and only saw a dip in percentage last season (although he was still a respectable 27-of-32 on his attempts) thanks to a nagging injury. Entering 2017 fully healthy should mean a return to the 2015 from in which he hit 30-of-32 kicks.

As for punter Chris Jones, the southpaw continues to be an underrated weapon for the Cowboys. Fans never like to see a punter come onto the field because it means their drive is over, but at least with Jones he can usually flip field position for the Cowboys. Jones has been the model of consistency as he’s been in the league since 2011 and has averaged at least 45 yards per kick every season since 2012.

The last member of this crew is long snapper L.P. Ladouceur. The Canadian-born snapper has been with the team since 2005 and unless you’re a diehard fan you probably don’t even know his name. With the role he has of snapping to punters and field goal holders, that’s the sign of a job well done. At 36-years old, he may not be able to do his thing much longer, but as long as he’s willing to go, he has a job with Dallas.

