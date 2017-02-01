Dallas Cowboys Offseason Plans: Three Burning Questions

With free agency approaching, the Dallas Cowboys will need to answer some burning questions in the coming weeks. Here is a look at some possible solutions.

The Dallas Cowboys are heading into the offseason with plenty of burning questions at various positions on the roster. Expect the front office to begin building and shaping the 2017 roster in the next couple of weeks as the Cowboys prepare for free agency. Here are some things I believe the Cowboys organization will be keeping in mind.

Where to find a quality wide receiver?

Dallas will be making a ton of decisions in regards to their wide receiving corps this offseason. They will see two of their role players, Terrance Williams and Brice Butler hit free agency. Both wide receivers have dealt with their fair share of inconsistent play throughout the season. However it is easy to see that if the Cowboys were to re-sign one of them it would be Williams.

It is unknown what their market value will be and if any teams are interested enough to overpay for either receiver but it is likely the Cowboys will invest in the position during the offseason. Whether they focus on the position in the draft or free agency is up to anyone’s speculation however there are some clear cut answers in the players they can select in March.

There are three real types of players the franchise can go after, the splash players, the role players, and the gambles. The splash players are the ones who are destined to be overpaid strictly because of their ceiling, athleticism, and overall production. These players include but are not limited to, Chicago Bears number one target Alshon Jeffery, Washington Redskins speedster, DeSean Jackson, and possibly converted quarterback, Terrelle Pryor.

The role players are the more reliable targets who can be complimentary components in a high powered offense. These players include, Washington wide receiver, Pierre Garcon, Minnesota Vikings breakout player, Adam Thielen, Miami Dolphins playmaker Kenny Stills, Atlanta Falcons return specialist, Taylor Gabriel, and of course the Cowboys own Terrance Williams.

Then we have the gambles, the players who could end up going boom or bust at their next destination thanks to character concerns or unknown potential. That list would include Minnesota’s Cordarrelle Patterson, Tennessee’s Kendall Wright, or free agent Josh Gordon.

In the 2017 NFL Draft the list of top prospects is pretty deep this season and the Cowboys could find themselves in a great position to utilize their first pick on one of the best wide receivers in the first or second round.

Should the Dallas Cowboys take a chance on Josh Gordon?

Gordon was mentioned above as a gamble however he could have a ton of upside.

At 6’3, 225 pounds, he is one of the biggest wide receivers available this offseason.

He has been a stud when he is on the field as he was named an All-Pro at the end of the 2013 season with NFL legend Calvin Johnson.

Since then he has been suspended multiple times as the Cleveland Browns continued to wallow in mediocrity.

Collectively Gordon has only played two full seasons and is only 25 years old.

The former Browns wide receiver is making a serious attempt at turning his life around and that should inspire hope in NFL clubs.

The Cowboys have taken chances on worse players in the past and Gordon is still young enough to have a long and productive NFL career if he can stay out of trouble.

Is the tight end position the Cowboys primary target in the first round of the NFL Draft?

The Cowboys veteran tight end Jason Witten is still the teams most productive player at his position and that may need to change as he enters the twilight of his career. Witten is still productive but the Cowboys need to begin thinking about the future. The heir to Witten’s starting job could be in this years NFL draft class.

The primary answer does not jump out at me from the tight ends heading into free agency in March so Dallas will likely focus on the draft as a source of their next playmaking tight end. There are two players that immediately stand out, Alabama’s O.J. Howard, and Michigan’s Jake Butt.

Howard will be the first tight end off the board in the draft so it may be wishful thinking to believe that he will fall to the 28th spot but stranger things have happened. Howard is a dynamic, big bodied, playmaker who really could have a chance to dominate in the Dallas offense.

Butt is more of a “Jaylon Smith” style gamble. The Cowboys knew it would be a tough road of recovery but took a shot on the talented linebacker anyway. Smith who is now looking to make a huge impact on the field in 2017 has recovered from a severe knee injury that left him with nerve damage, he was the highest ranked player in the 2016 draft prior to his injury. The former Michigan tight end tore his ACL in the Orange Bowl and suffered nerve damage.

It is unknown if he would be ready for the 2017 NFL regular season but he could be added to the roster and given a year to recover. There may be another answer in the later rounds as the draft unfolds. An interesting name is Nebraska’s Cethan Carter whom has shown flashes of versatile playmaking ability.

Listed at 6’3, 234 pounds, Carter may be a bit undersized for the position but is worth a flier in the seventh round as he was a constant defensive mismatch and capable downfield threat.

This article originally appeared on