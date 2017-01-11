Dallas Cowboys Now Have A ‘Bandwagon Fan Application’

The Dallas Cowboys don’t mind bandwagon fans. Actually they’re actively encouraging them with a new ‘Bandwagon Fan Application’ the team posted Tuesday.

Those upset about their team’s elimination from the NFL playoffs should talk to the Dallas Cowboys. Not only do Dak Prescott and company not mind bandwagon fans, but they’re actively encouraging supporters of other teams to come on over to Cowboy fandom – as long as you fill out an application.

The “Bandwagon Fan Application” went up on the team’s social media Tuesday, and it’s a pretty straightforward piece of paperwork. Have you ever trash talked the Cowboys? Have you ever cheered for one of their rivals? Can you name a Cowboys player who isn’t Tony Romo?

This is a hilarious piece of material from whoever is running Dallas’s promotional department, and it’s not a half-bad marketing tool. Fans of recently eliminated teams might be looking for someone they can root for going into the upcoming Divisional Round. Heaven knows New York Giants fans are looking for something to take their minds off all the terrible boat jokes.

There are going to be bandwagon fans out there, so why not try to recruit them?

Check out the original tweet below and get your pencils ready:

Thanks for your inquiry about the Dallas Cowboys’ bandwagon. Spots are filling up fast, don't miss out! Download: https://t.co/RljLeEaqHo pic.twitter.com/2euKnUZ30N — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 10, 2017

Having a “Bandwagon Fan Application” is definitely a unique idea and guaranteed to get some laughs from NFL fans of all loyalties as the postseason continues. The big question is whether or not anybody will actually try filling it out and tweeting it back. It’d be even funnier if the team got actual applications out of this amusing social media stunt.

