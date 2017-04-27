Dallas Cowboys NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

Coming off a strong 13–3 campaign, the Cowboys are positioned as contenders heading into the 2017 season. How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Here's the full list of picks the Cowboys hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 1, Pick 28 (No. 28 overall)

Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan: The hype on Charlton peaked around pick No. 9 (Cincinnati). This is a far more appropriate range for him, considering that he has shown flashes of brilliance but is still very much a work in progress. And if that’s your scouting report as a defensive lineman, there are few coaches better to help mold your development than Dallas defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. While Charlton is steady enough against the run that he can be trusted on early downs, Marinelli figures to unleash him most often bending the edge vs. the pass. This fills a need for Dallas, and at a good value. GRADE: A-

Round 2, Pick 28 (No. 60)

Round 3, Pick 28 (No. 92)

Round 4, Pick 27 (No. 133)

Round 6, Pick 28 (No. 211)

Round 7, Pick 10 (No. 228) (From Bills)

Round 7, Pick 28 (No. 246)

