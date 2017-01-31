Dallas Cowboys: NFL.com Draft Analyst Admits to a Big Miss on Dak Prescott

A draft analyst for NFL.com admits to a big miss when it came to the evaluation of Dallas Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott.

Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, Paxton Lynch, Christian Hackenberg, Jacoby Brissett, Cody Kessler and Connor Cook. These seven quarterbacks were selected ahead of Mississippi State’s Dak Prescott, who was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 135th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Ironically, Prescott was a consolation prize for Dallas as the Cowboys brass only used their mid-round compensatory selection on him after failed attempts to trade up for Lynch and Cook earlier in the draft.

A year later, and Prescott is a viable MVP and Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate after leading the Cowboys to a 13-3 regular season record and ousting veteran Tony Romo from his longtime starting role. Every other rookie quarterback selected before Dak in the draft had fairly disappointing seasons, with the possible exception of Wentz.

The point being, everyone, including the team that eventually drafted Prescott, underestimated his potential and ability. And one NFL Draft expert is now coming clean about his big mistake in the evaluation of the former Bulldog.

“I wasn’t convinced [Dak Prescott] could make the intermediate throws. I wasn’t convinced he could make NFL throws,” admitted NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein during an interview on The Herd on Monday. “Now this was a big miss for me, it looks like. I thought he was going to have problems with poise in the pocket. I thought that when I watched him on tape he didn’t look as poised. Now, you watch him with the Dallas Cowboys, and I’m taking the ‘L’ on that one because poise is one of the top traits I see in him.”

Zierlein’s admission only further highlights Prescott’s amazing journey last season from third string back-up to starting under center for America’s Team. And not only starting, but excelling. The 23-year old passed for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns and only four interceptions last year in Dallas.

Prescott finished regular season with a total QBR of 81.5, which was good enough for third best in the NFL. Only the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady (83.0) and the Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan (83.3) had higher ratings. And both players will be competing in the Super Bowl this Sunday.

This article originally appeared on